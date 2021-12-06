John Mulaney is coming to Austin in 2022 on 'From Scratch' tour

Attention, all Austinites with the moral backbones of chocolate eclairs: If that was a funny reference to you, you will want to know that comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Austin area next spring.

The mega-popular standup comedian and writer, whose credits include "Saturday Night Live" and "Big Mouth," will bring his "From Scratch" tour to three Texas cities in 2022. On March 24, you will be able to catch him at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.

Mulaney also will stop in Dallas on March 25 and Houston on March 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through ticketmaster.com.

