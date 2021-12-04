We talked about Christmas with John Waters and can't repeat any of it in a headline

John Waters is like Santa Claus. Even if you're not personally familiar with his work, you know what his whole deal is about. This is good news for a purveyor of shocking moments like Waters, the iconic Baltimore filmmaker and author affectionately dubbed "the pope of trash" by his followers.

It is especially good news when he tours an annual Christmas show around the country.

"They know what they're getting into," Waters tells the American-Statesman about audiences at "A John Waters Christmas," a one-man show now in its 25th year and coming to Austin's Paramount Theatre on Dec. 6. "I don't think anybody comes expecting to see Peter Pan and gets me talking about reindeer dingleberries."

You heard the man. Waters, 75, has made a good reputation for pushing the limits of bad taste over the decades, mostly through films like "Female Trouble," "Hairspray" and "Pink Flamingos." That last one, a 1972 underground movie that's become one of the director's biggest cult sensations, infamously features a character — played by the late drag queen and frequent Waters collaborator Divine — eating a substance we're still not comfortable printing in 2021.

You know. What. You're getting. Into.

We talked with Waters over the phone before the Austin stop of his Christmas tour. This interview has been edited for length, clarity and taste, but y'know. Only so much we can do.

American-Statesman: You're touring the country, and I saw an event promoter refer to it as “the booster shot that you need.” Is going out after pandemic lockdown feeling like a boost to your spirits?

John Waters: I lost 50 speaking engagements to COVID last year, and they're pretty much all back. Now I'm on the road more than I've ever been. It's a little scary, because all the planes are packed.

But it was great to walk out with an audience and see people, how happy they are to be out again. You know, I joke I'm addicted to the shots. I've had every one of them 50 times. I’ve mainlined ‘em, I'm skin-popped 'em, I even got that pill and stuck it up my (expletive) in a suppository.

Speaking of our current disease dystopia: Has that provided you at all with some creative inspiration for this show?

I knew that the Christmas show, everything's different. COVID has infected every part of every person's life. The amazing thing about it: It's the same, every single place in the world. It is a universal thing that that certainly cannot be ignored, and at the same time, has been joked about to death. But in other words, I'm trying to think of how it affected things that we don't talk about, like sex, Christmas, porn.

Sex, Christmas and porn, the holy trinity. What can people expect from the show?

If you've never been, you don't have to have seen my movies. It helps. I only talk about them in a way that fits in with COVID or what's happening, or at the most, obscure kind of jokes about details of them that I've never shared.

It seems to me these films that keep coming back out — Criterion, God bless them, keeps rereleasing them, so they're easier to see than they ever were before. Certainly, all my films are pretty much, from "Pink Flamingos” on, they're pretty easy to see. They weren't when they first came out, and they're all still around.

I think the best review you can ever get is that young people are still interested in it. They seem to be, so thank them for letting me get away with this for 50 years.

I mean, I just saw a repertory screening of “Polyester” the other day.

Great. Did they have the Odorama cards?

(Editor’s note: Waters’ 1981 movie "Polyester," starring Divine and Tab Hunter, originally was released along with scratch-and-sniff cards that synched up with the action of the film, featuring smells like roses and flatulence.)

They did not have the Odorama cards, no, sadly.

They have them in the brand new DVD release that Criterion put out. ... Maybe they should do older films and Odorama. Imagine, what would suicide smell like with Bergman’s "Wild Strawberries”?

We can only guess. For the Christmas show, what is the format?

It’s one man, me, talking for 70 minutes with no notes, completely written, completely memorized. And then 20-some minutes of questions, which believe me, my audience comes up with some lulus, I promise you.

I can imagine.

I couldn't even imagine some of them. Once a girl said, “My father told me he almost went home with you in a bar.” What do you say to that? I said, "Tell him hi.”

You were very close to being her stepmother, maybe.

(Laughs) Oh, God.

I know you have a genuine love of the holidays, and you devoted a chapter in your 1986 book "Crackpot” to it.

That’s how it started, really. “Why I Love Christmas,” that essay in “Crackpot,” is really what led to me first doing a stage show about Christmas. That was the gateway drug.

Tell me a little bit about the origins of this show, then.

First of all, I grew up watching vaudeville ... I always liked personal appearances. And then I used to travel with Divine all around the country to colleges and introduced myself. That was really the only place you could see weirdo art movies (back then). ... We would cause riots at the colleges sometimes.

I'm always a writer. I've written all my movies. I'd never make a movie I didn't write. I write all my books. ... I just need to tell stories, and this is one of the ways I do it.

Do you find new things to appreciate, or denigrate, about the holidays every year?

Oh, I hope so. I try to imagine how it affects things, like how does COVID affect sex at Christmas? And what are you allowed to do now? You know, when I grew up, people had sex with somebody different every night. Now you need five lawyers to ask somebody for a date. Things are very, very different. I always think I make fun of the rules of the people I agree with, so that's maybe why I get away with it.

I believe you've brought the tour to Austin before.

Oh, yeah. ... The very first time I ever went to Austin, it was to give a show, and I met Tobe Hooper. It was right after he made (1974 horror film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”). He gave me a skull that I still have sitting on my desk right here.

Does it have a name?

No, it's just like a little skull (from an) animal. But it was on the set.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is our sort of Texas national Halloween movie.

I think it's the best horror movie I ever saw, and I think it continues to be so.

Switching back to Christmas, how do you remember the holiday growing up? It's such a nostalgic time.

It was functional and everything. I mean, I've said the joke a lot: The Christmas tree did fall over on my grandmother (like a scene in Waters’ 1974 film “Female Trouble”), but it wasn't that traumatic. She didn’t go to the hospital or anything. She thought it was funny later that I had it in the movie.

But other people have told me it happens a lot. It's usually liquor, or the dog is involved. I've heard some horror stories about it happening, and then some fall over and catch on fire. ... I think you should rig your own so it falls over right at the moment of everybody opening their main present. ... Put it all away and go on to Valentine's Day. Actually, what comes next is the Feast of the Circumcision, which is Jan. 1.

Is it really? I didn’t know.

I talked a lot about the Feast of the Circumcision in my show.

I'm not familiar with all of the feast days.

Well, I'll give you more than you'd want to know.

I was raised very sort of Southern evangelical, and we don't really do that.

So evangelicals don't get circumcised?

We get circumcised. We just don't have feast days.

I think it's extreme no matter what religion you are.

Well, are there any hallmarks of the holidays that you find less wholesome than we’re led to believe?

In my show, I go through every single holiday, how I want to reinvent them. I think most of them all need reinvention. How can they possibly have Christopher Columbus Day anymore? I mean, he was a racist monster, exploited people. They would tear down the statue for him, but yet people get off from work for it? I don't know.

What about Santa Clauses at the shopping mall? What's your take on that?

Children are probably the biggest spreaders right now, because a lot of them haven't gotten the shot yet. Basically, I feel sorry for Santa (with) thousands of little spreaders breathing on him. Maybe the alcohol will kill some of it. Don't complain if Santa is drunk in the mall now. He's trying to get rid of germs on your children.

I know you curated the “A John Waters Christmas” album, a music compilation. Do you hear from fans still who say that's a standard for them?

They usually play it before my show. I could do another one, but I wanted to do every holiday, like Groundhog Day, and they'd really be obscure. I mean, it would be easy to do a great Halloween one, but you know, Thanksgiving -- are there any songs about (sticking your hand up) the turkey? I don't know. I mean, that always given me the creeps, stuffing.

It seems unsanitary.

And sexual in a way that I never wanted to try.

For this tour, you're going around the U.S. on all these December dates. Do you feel like you miss out on holiday fun with friends?

It is weird. I mean, I used to always have a Christmas party. I'm not having it this year, because I'm not gonna have 200 people in here without masks drinking.

When I'm in malls and in the hotel and go, “Oh, it really is Christmas” — to me, it's just fodder for the show I do. ... When do I Christmas shop? It's almost impossible to, and I can't lug presents around with me to 16 cities. I guess I do notice it going on, and it just makes it feel even weirder to me. I still like Christmas, and I still do it when I come home. I have Christmas morning and see my family and all that.

But I don't really have time at Christmas. I'm like a drag queen on Halloween. I'm working.

