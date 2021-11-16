Worth a shot: How to get $10 tickets for 'Hamilton' in Austin in December

When the mega-hit "Hamilton" plays Bass Concert Hall in Austin starting Dec. 7, regular tickets will range from $49 to $179, although some premium seats will go for $249.

Or you just might win the lottery. The "Hamilton" lottery. It could happen.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 and ending at noon Dec. 2, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance Dec. 7-12 for $10 each. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.

(Tickets for the hit show are currently on sale through official "Hamilton" channels and BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org for late release seats, which may become available at short notice.

How to enter enter the 'Hamilton' lottery

There are two ways:

1. Use the official "Hamilton" app, available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).

2. Go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

When to enter the 'Hamilton' lottery

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday before the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.

Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets.

Other things to know about the 'Hamilton' lottery

The Broadway in Austin folks provided these additional tips:

1. No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

2.Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

3. Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

4.Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

5.All times listed are in the local time zone.

6. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

7. Tickets are non-transferable.

8.Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

9. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases.

10.Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

11. All sales final — no refunds or exchanges.

12. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

13.A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.