Austin's Creek Show is back next week — here's how to get your glow on

'Tis the season! No, not for turkey and Christmas trees (yet). It's time for Creek Show, the annual art stroll in downtown Austin featuring beautiful, glowing installations along Waller Creek.

This year's Creek Show runs Nov. 12-21 at Waterloo Park. Austinites can check things out from 6 to 10 p.m. each night, and while it's free to the public, you've got to reserve a ticket at waterloogreenway.org/creek-show.

The main entrance to the show is at 14th and Red River streets.

This year's featured pieces: "BioNest," "CREEKture," "High Light," "Si-glo" and "Sway." All of the illuminated artworks reflect in some way on the natural world of Waller Creek. See renderings of this year's art at the Waterloo Greenway website.

Creek Show will feature nightly live music at Moody Amphitheater in the park. The opening night shindig will star DJ Zetroc, Stephania Bergara, Mélat, Tameca Jones and Riders Against the Storm. The show also will have food vendors and family programming on site.

