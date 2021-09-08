10 art shows you don't want to miss at Austin museums this fall

I can vouch for these shows.

No, I haven't seen them yet.

Yet evidence from the past few years suggests that Austin's art museums have reached a locked-in level of reliable excellence.

I can't remember a show of late that was merely "workmanlike" or "interesting."

Some were more exciting than others. The Blanton Museum of Art, for instance, hit me with the unexpected intensity of Fort Worth-based Sedrick Huckaby's uncanny portraits.

The Contemporary Austin did the world a favor by devoting an unforgettable show to hometown hero Deborah Roberts, and matched that grace with spiritual photographs from Norway's Torbjørn Rødland.

Mexic-Arte Museum opened my eyes to the priceless collection of El Paso research librarian Juan Sandoval, who, on a budget, gathered a stunning array of works of artists from the interior of Mexico and the border, including quite a few lithographs by sculptor Luis Jimémez (more on him later).

Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum staged three pristine shows featuring Texas titans Michael Ray Charles, James Surls and Charles Umlauf, the museum's namesake.

Women & Their Work wowed us with its airy new gallery and well-curated show of Texas art from artists originally from all over the world.

That's just a sampling.

The pandemic postponed some shows, interrupted others. Still, Austin art museums and galleries were among to first cultural venues to open under strict guidelines a year ago.

Because of that, visual artists have nourished me and many Austinites in ways that, for instance, performing artists, who depend on crowds, have rarely been able to do in the past months.

The autumn art shows are upon us. Here's a quick guide to what's coming. See them all if you can.

Politics go pop art

One of the advantages of the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas is its ability to dip deep into its own troves of American and Latin American art for completely new insights.

Curators Vanessa Davidson and Carter E. Foster have done so with "Pop Crítico/Political Pop: Expressive Figuration in the Americas, 1960s-1980s."

Ignore the long, multiform title if you like, and just think of this show as the "dark side" of pop artworks that come with distinctive political points of view.

While you're there, be sure to check out Ellsworth Kelly's "Austin," the museum's signature building-as-art, as well as the reimagined permanent exhibit on the second floor.

More information: Oct. 31-Jan. 16. Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 512-471-5482, blantonmuseum.org.

Hi, how are you?

Lots of Austinites are looking forward to this one: The life and art of city's own visionary musician and artist will be explored in "Daniel Johnston: I Live My Broken Dreams" at the Contemporary Austin's downtown venue.

Johnston, who died in 2019, developed his own illustrative style that went well with his singular indie music. Expect this retrospective, slated for the downstairs gallery, to raise as many questions as it answers.

Make sure you keep track of the various public events associated with this show. The crowds should constitute their own works of art.

More information: Sept. 1-March 20, The Contemporary Austin's Jones Center, 700 Congress Ave., 512-453-5312, thecontemporaryaustin.org.

The writer and the cook

Among the places I've missed the most during the pandemic is the Harry Ransom Center, home to UT's vast archives of literary, artistic, photographic and theatrical treasures, which these days include a spacious public gallery on the ground floor. It ranks with the best such archives in the world.

The center acquired the papers Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez in 2014. Now, we get to see some of the Nobel Prize winner's gems in "Gabriel García Márquez: The Making of a Global Writer."

In a side gallery, the curators have reserved a special treat: an exhibit devoted to beloved cookbooker and TV celebrity Julia Child.

More information: Through Jan. 22, Ransom Center, 300 W. 21st St., 512-471-8944, hrc.utexas.edu.

Modes of resilience

If you know Mexic-Arte Museum, you know that it does Dia de los Muertos right. That cherished tradition returns with "Nuestra Comunicad/Our Community — Memory and Remembrance," its 38th annual Day of the Dead show, Sept. 17-Nov. 22.

Related to that show is "Los Pueblos Originarios – Honoring the Dead – Continuing Traditions, Photos by Mary J. Andrade," images from a prominent figure in the study of Day of the Dead. It also closes on Nov. 22.

Yet another show starts on Sept. 17, and then it continues through Feb. 27: "MX 21: Resistance, Reaffirmation & Resilience." It exhibits the works of artists invited to respond to the social, cultural and political themes of the show's title.

More information: Running variously through Nov. 22 or Feb. 27, Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress Ave., 512-480-9373, mexic-artemuseum.org.

Big bioforms

You know those recent traveling shows that project undulating images on the walls for artistic effect? Artist Courtney Egan has been doing that kind of thing for a long time, focusing especially on way the biological and technological worlds intersect.

At the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum, she will present "Metaflora," a large interactive video projection, along with other pieces that will make up a show called "Superflora."

More at the Umlauf:'We're finding things everywhere': Discover seldom-seen works of sculptor Charles Umlauf

You want to be in the right state of mind for this one. No, the Austin daily paper is not encouraging you break any laws in order to do so.

More information: Nov. 18-March 4, Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum, 605 Azie Morton Road, 512-445-5582, umlaufsculpture.org.

Giant on the border

On March 31, writing about Luis Jiménez's 1989 sculpture "Cruzando El Rio Bravo (Border Crossing)," I judged: "It appeared for while as if Jiménez had drifted from public view." Boy, did I get that wrong.

Not only is the Blanton Museum of Art devoting a major show to the El Paso sculptor, who died in 2006, Mexic-Arte Museum made lithographs by Jiménez a centerpiece of its recently closed show, and Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum plans an upcoming show on the Texas giant.

"Border Vision: Luis Jiménez’s Southwest" should lay out his career for those who love his work and for others who have never heard him. Come to think of it, I don't know of another artist who has received such sustained attention across the board during such a short span of time. Good subject.

More information: Oct. 31-Jan. 16. Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 512-471-5482, blantonmuseum.org.

Art times 4

Rightly, the UT Visual Arts Center, located in galleries in the Art Building that formerly housed what is now the Blanton Museum of Art, focuses on the work of students, resident artists and visiting artists.

Don't imagine, however, that the art found here is insular or overly academic. (To be fair, some of the explanatory material leans in that direction. But you don't have to read it in order to understand or enjoy the art.)

More:Artist Steven Bernard Jones alters the world in absorbing Austin map show

The center presents three small shows this fall from a total of four artists: Joey Faureso, Carolina Caycedo, David de Rozas and Madison Cooper. Their output ranges from video to prints, paintings to photography. From the looks of their work published online, it should be an adventure. Of the good kind.

More information: Sept. 24-Dec. 3, UT Visual Arts Center, 2300 Trinity St., 512–471–3713, utvac.org.

Talking it out

Since 2014, the Contemporary Austin has run an extraordinary program that brings together seven or eight artists annually to work with local curators, to critique each other's work and to participate in a culminating show. What I've seen of those shows has been enthralling and instructive.

Now, the museum is bringing back more than 50 of those artists for "Crit Group Reunion." Curated by Andrea Mellard and Robin K. Williams, the show is broken down into two "chapters" at its downtown venue, plus an additional piece on view at Laguna Gloria.

More local arts:Austin gains a miraculous new dance troupe in Ishida

Wonder how you get to know Central Texas artists? Start here.

More informatioN: Part I: Sept. 11-Nov. 14; Part II: Nov. 19-Jan. 16, the Contemporary Austin's downtown and Laguna Gloria venues, 512-453-5312, thecontemporaryaustin.org.

Echoes of images

Artist Raheb El Sadek has been looking into the historical architecture of the Middle East and Europe as well as North and East Africa to produce ephemeral art often made of fabric for "Pattern Language" at Women & Their Work.

During the opening show at the nonprofit's new home on East Cesar Chavez, I was intrigued by her hanging gauze daubed with pigments, paper and glue. Indirect natural light poured through moodily from the west courtyard.

Before "Pattern Language" arrives on Oct. 23, be sure to shop Women & Their Work's Red Dot sale, Sept. 30-Oct. 12, which gives ordinary folks the chance to own small works by established or emerging artists.

More information: Oct. 23-Dec. 17, Women & Their Work Gallery, 1311 E Cesar Chavez St., 512-477-1064, womenandtheirwork.org.

Health and beauty

The works in this show, organized by UT faculty member Megan Hildebrandt, are the result of a partnership between the Department of Art and Art History and Livestrong Cancer Institutes. They explore the junctures between art and healthcare.

Students created the art with and for cancer patients, caregivers and clinical staff, while building relationships with others in a clinical setting. In this course, the students explored therapeutic arts, science and medicine, in the meantime, inserting a higher level of empathy into their creative work.

More information: Sept. 24-Oct. 9, UT Visual Arts Center, 2300 Trinity St., 512–471–3713, utvac.org.

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com.