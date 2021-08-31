Don't forget this date: Tickets go on sale Sept. 9 for 'Hamilton' in Austin

Write this down: Single tickets for "Hamilton" at Austin's Bass Concert Hall will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9. The groundbreaking muscial returns to town Dec. 7-19.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayinAustin.com and texasperformingarts.org.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's mega-hit about the country's founders first played Austin in 2019.

It returns as the first touring show in a Broadway in Austin season since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020. Other selections in this series include "The Lion King," "Hadestown," "Tootsie," "Mean Girls," "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Come Sept. 9, you may purchase a maximum of eight tickets per account. Prices generally range from $49 to $179, although some premium seats go for $249.

As is the custom for some of Broadway's pricier shows, the presenters will hold a lottery for 40 seats at $10 each for each performance. Details about the lottery will be revealed later in the fall.

If you sign up for the Broadway in Austin eClub by midnight Sept. 3, you can get access to tickets before the general on-sale. Broadway in Austin did not say how much earlier eClub members can purchase tickets.

“Welcoming 'Hamilton' back is a spectacular way to celebrate the return of Broadway in Austin,” says Bob Bursey, executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts, who teams with Broadway in Austin for the series. “This will be the first Broadway production to visit Bass Concert Hall in 21 months. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and kick off a great Broadway in Austin season with this history-making production.”

Pandemic protocols: Health and safety plans include improved air circulation and filtration, increased space in the lobbies, contactless ticketing and transactions, increased cleaning, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the venues. Masks are strongly recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status.