LBJ Library closing Monday as COVID delta variant grips Austin

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum on the University of Texas campus will be closed starting Monday.

According to the library, the decision by the National Archives and Records Administration was made due to worsening COVID-19 conditions in Travis County.

"Due to local conditions, we have delayed our planned reopening of the Reading Room and it remains closed. We will reopen the Reading Room when local conditions allow," a message on the LBJ Library website reads. "All public events are cancelled until further notice. This includes in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences, and facility rentals."

The facility had reopened on July 14. No potential reopening date was announced Friday.

A limited number of tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday, according to the LBJ Library. Visitors who already purchased tickets for Monday or later will receive an email about the status of their admission. Go to lbjlibrary.org/covid19 for more information.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority, put the community into Stage 5, the highest coronavirus threat level, on Thursday, as intensive care units are being filled with younger patients and hospitals' calls for state relief go unfulfilled.