Free fun, where art thou? At the Contemporary Austin's no-admission week

Eric Webb
Austin 360
Deborah Roberts' eye-grabbing exterior mural at the Contemporary Austin, six collages of a dancing Black boy titled “Little Man, Little Man,” can be seen on the south side of the Jones Center.

In this edition "Hey, there's still plenty do around Austin on the cheap," we present: free art. A gratis gallery, if you will.

The Contemporary Austin's Jones Center will hold a week of free admission from Aug. 9-15. "Free Week is an opportunity for Austinites to beat the heat and see great art before it’s gone," according to a news release.

Both exhibits currently on display at the downtown art museum, "Deborah Roberts: I'm" and "Torbjørn Rødland: Bible Eye," close on Aug. 15.

"Roberts' career in Austin goes back to the mid-1980s," the American-Statesman's Michael Barnes wrote in February about the former. "Now, in her first solo show of this scale and type, she is creating something like a new visual language." The show was originally set to debut last fall, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

Free admission is available that week from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Advance reservations are required, though, so go to thecontemporaryaustin.org/visit to snag a ticket.