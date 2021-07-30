Free fun, where art thou? At the Contemporary Austin's no-admission week

In this edition "Hey, there's still plenty do around Austin on the cheap," we present: free art. A gratis gallery, if you will.

The Contemporary Austin's Jones Center will hold a week of free admission from Aug. 9-15. "Free Week is an opportunity for Austinites to beat the heat and see great art before it’s gone," according to a news release.

Both exhibits currently on display at the downtown art museum, "Deborah Roberts: I'm" and "Torbjørn Rødland: Bible Eye," close on Aug. 15.

"Roberts' career in Austin goes back to the mid-1980s," the American-Statesman's Michael Barnes wrote in February about the former. "Now, in her first solo show of this scale and type, she is creating something like a new visual language." The show was originally set to debut last fall, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

Free admission is available that week from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Advance reservations are required, though, so go to thecontemporaryaustin.org/visit to snag a ticket.