Andrew Dice Clay coming to Austin for two comedy shows in August

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay — who rocketed to notoriety in the 1980s for his controversial onstage persona's homophobic and misogynist jokes — is coming to Austin.

Clay is set for two nights at Vulcan Gas Company, under the Big Laugh Comedy banner, on Aug. 14 and 15. Eleanor Kerrigan will open.

According to his press materials, Clay in 1990 became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row, and he was "the only performer ever to be 'Banned For Life' from MTV." He might be familiar to some audiences for recently playing Lady Gaga's father in "A Star is Born."

Tickets to the Austin shows are now on sale for general admission single tickets ($75) and reserved tables ($450-$660 per table, with a minimum of six people per table). Both shows start at 8 p.m. Go to blcomedy.com for more information.