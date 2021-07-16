Did you buy a ticket for 'Hamilton' in Austin this winter? No, you didn't

Scammers never sleep, and according to Texas Performing Arts, they might be targeting "Hamilton" fans.

The performing arts program of the University of Texas this week warned theater-goers to beware of any third-party vendors now purporting to sell tickets to this winter's limited run of the smash-hit Lin-Manuel Miranda show, which will return to Bass Concert Hall from Dec. 7-19.

See, tickets for "Hamilton" haven't even gone on sale yet.

According to Texas Performing Arts, the only way to get admission right now is as an add-on for its Broadway in Austin subscribers. Tickets for the general public will go on sale in September via the venue's official websites. Any tickets being sold now through a third party — which is legal — would be speculative at best and fake at worst.

"Most tickets will not exceed $200 (plus applicable fees) at the on-sale, with a select number of premium seats available for each performance," according to a news release. If you see any tickets on sale elsewhere this fall for more than that, you might want to make sure they're genuine.

Texas Performing Arts offered more consumer tips:

Check that the show, date and venue for the ticket is actually scheduled.

Check the official seating map of the venue to be sure seating locations actually exist.

If a site mentions that the show is sold out, verify with the venue directly.

Don’t post photos of your own tickets to social media; someone might use the image to make counterfeits.

And it seems that "Hamilton" encourages bad actors to be on their worst behavior. When the hip-hop musical first came to town in 2019, a hoax email that mimicked a message sent from the American-Statesman claimed that opening night of the show’s national tour in Austin had been canceled.

Go to BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org for more information.

