Nuns, wrestlers and Dickens: Here's the lineup for Zach Theatre's new season in Austin

After a May teaser about two big musicals in their upcoming season, Zach Theatre has announced the full lineup of shows coming soon to Riverside Drive.

As previously announced, Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" opens up the 2021-22 season. The fairytale show, which the theater promises has been reimagined in a contemporary interpretation, will run Sept. 29-Nov. 7 in the People's Plaza outdoors. "The Sound of Music," also part of Zach's May tease, will run June 15-July 24 on the indoor Topfer stage.

Newly announced shows include the Austin premiere of "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Diety," a wrestling-themed dramedy running Feb. 16-March 6 on the Topfer stage; the regional premiere of "Reunion '85," a musical that evokes the pop culture of the 1980s running April 13-March 8 on the Topfer stage; and the regional premier of Tony-nominated "The Inheritance: Part 1," the first in Matthew Lopez's diptych "re-envisioning" of E.M. Forster's "Howards End" running Aug. 10-Sept. 4 on the Kleberg stage.

That last play will end this season at Zach; the second part of "The Inheritance" will open up the theater's 2022-23 season, according to the announcement.

"To be side by side sharing in the laughs, gasps, and tears will be the salve we have all needed," Zach Theatre producing artistic director Dave Steakley said in a statement.

Three shows — "Into the Woods," "The Sound of Music" and "Reunion '85" — will be part of what the theater is calling the "ZACH360 experience," an "initiative to create dynamic theatre experiences that are immersive, revelatory, and fun," according to the announcement, which says actors will "engage the audience in the storytelling" as part of those shows.

Zach also announced two family shows in addition to "The Sound of Music": "Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch" (March 29-May 13 on the Whisenhunt stage) and "Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat" (Jan. 25-March 27 on the Kleberg stage).

The jukebox musical version of "A Christmas Carol" conceived by Steakley also will return this year, running from Nov. 17-Jan. 2 on the Topfer stage.

This season's programming marks a return to full-capacity shows for Zach. Face masks will not be required for vaccinated adults, according to the theater. Over the past year, Zach has staged a series of socially distanced "Songs Under Stars" concerts outdoors in the People's Plaza.

Zach subscribers can buy tickets now to "Into the Woods," "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Diety," "Reunion ’85," "The Sound of Music" and "The Inheritance: Part 1." Single tickets for the general public go on sale in mid-August. Go to zachtheatre.org for more information.

