Oh, honey! Trixie and Katya, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstars, coming to Austin in 2022

They're coming to Austin, Barbara.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova — internationally famous drag queens, "RuPaul's Drag Race" fan favorites, hosts of the wildly popular "UHNhhh" series on YouTube, best-selling authors, recording artists, but again, primarily drag queens — will bring a live show to the capital of Texas next year.

The duo's "Trixie And Katya Live" will stop by ACL Live on April 12, 2022. Doors will be at 6:30 p.m., with the show st at 8 p.m.

"Trixie And Katya Live" is a "parody homage to the classic girls’ road trip buddy comedies from the '90s and 2000s to today – from drag classics 'To Wong Foo' and 'Priscilla,' to 'Crossroads' and 'Barb and Star' – presented as an outrageous and absurd comedic musical drag show spectacular," according to the event description.

Tickets go on sale at noon on July 16. Go to acllive.com for more information.