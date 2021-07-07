Brr, it's cold in here: Summer Stock Austin stages 'Bring It On' at UT

What better way to bring on a summer smile than a series of staged cheerleading contests?

Summer Stock Austin, which usually produces three hot-weather musicals each year with a mixture of students of veterans, is focusing this time on one big show, the cheer musical "Bring It On: The Musical."

It will play July 15-Aug. 1 the McCullough Theatre at the University of Texas.

"Bring It On" began as a movie in 2000 starring a young Kirsten Dunst. That surprise hit spawned four sequels between 2006 and 2017.

Not only did they spotlight the world of cheer contests, they prepared audiences for the intense 2020 Netflix documentary series, "Cheer," about a winning team up the road at Navarro College in Corsicana.

The fictional movies inspired a musical that debuted at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2011, then went out on a short national tour, before playing Broadway for a limited run in 2012.

Here in Austin, Hannah Roberts and McKenlee Wilson lead the large cast.

Summer Stock Austin, which is teaming up with Texas Performing Arts for this show, emphasizes that Lin-Manual Miranda was part of a team that wrote music and lyrics for the show. "Bring It On" came between the Broadway debut of "In the Heights" (2008) and "Hamilton" (2015), his best-known shows.

"Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass, and inspired by the hit film," director Ginger Morris says in news release, "'Bring It On: The Musical' takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness."

"Bring It On: The Musical"

July 15-Aug. 1, McCullough Theatre, University of Texas campus, $35-$45, texasperformingarts.org.