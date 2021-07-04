'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood coming to Paramount

Attention "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" fans. Improv comics Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will be at the Paramount Theatre on July 24 for a two-man show, "Scared Scriptless."

Mochrie and Sherwood "improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation," according to a news release about the audience-interactive, "PG-rated family show." Expect similar improv games featured on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Mochrie and Sherwood appeared on the TV show's original British and spinoff American versions.

The Austin show starts at 7 p.m. Go to austintheatre.org for more information and to buy tickets, $35-$55.

