David Sedaris coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall for night of stories in April

Fans of the witty, self-deprecating essay, a treat for you. Author David Sedaris will come to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 29.

Billed as "An Evening With David Sedaris," the show is planned to promote his new collection titled "The Best of Me."

A popular humorist and storyteller, Sedaris' works include "Barrel Fever," "Holidays on Ice," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," "When You Are Engulfed in Flames" and "Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls."

The show, presented by Texas Performing Arts along with the Paramount Theatre, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets ($30-$55) are now on sale.

