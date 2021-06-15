See This Art: Portraits, quilts and George W. Bush at the Blanton Museum of Art

Writing about art during the past couple of years, I've tried to focus on one work at a time. The better to closely observe, describe, analyze, interpret and evaluate.

That is impossible to do after seeing "Sedrick Huckaby" at the Blanton Museum of Art, a smallish but magnificent show that runs through Dec. 5 in the museum's upstairs gallery devoted to the art of today.

These 12 paintings by the Fort Worth-based artist of the title simply belong together.

Start with "The Huckabys," a grouping of six portraits larger than human scale and presented in sizable ovals or rectangles. They sit side by side, low on a ledge so that we look more or less into the eyes of these people from Fort Worth who, by coincidence, share the same last name. (What a great project!)

This informal family ranges in age, type and mood. Some look out at the visitors, others turn their heads slightly away. Only one smiles broadly.

They all share Huckaby's thickly applied paint. Very thickly applied.

Since Huckaby studied at Yale, as well as in Italy, Spain and France, it is impossible to avoid thoughts about the solid planes of Paul Cezánne, the rough contouring of Georges Rouault, the unexpected colors of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, or even the loosely finished insights into humanity seen in late portraits by Rembrandt.

How about that for an artistic birthright, intended or not? Make no mistake, though, Huckaby's mature style is all his own.

I start with "The Huckabys" because so much pleasure and wisdom can be drawn from these six related paintings. Yet the portrait that is probably discussed the most by visitors is "George Walker Bush." Alone on the north wall, this 2017 likeness of the former president — one of three Huckaby has done from life — is, to say the least, arresting.

Pinks, grays, browns and greens coalesce across Bush's open, almost boyish features. His ears stick out. Although we detect the wear of weather and worry on his face, he seems in the moment refreshed, content, in the way we've seen former president in public during the past 12 years.

A political statement? Perhaps in a roundabout way, since Huckaby, who taught Bush painting at the University of Texas at Arlington — thus the unprecedented access — adamantly explores the person, not his past. What is left out bears meaning, too.

"Soñadores" consists of three matched paintings. The title derives from the Spanish word for "Dreamers." The four figures, two adults and two youths, appear open, relaxed, but glints of concern flash in their eyes. Or am I imagining that? I look away for a second and when I look again, the concern is not there. Is it my concern instead?

Huckaby's other subject in this show is fabric; more specifically, quilts. The artist became acquainted with Texas quilt-making through his grandmother, and he applies as much care to the backings as to the colors, patterns and textures of the quilted sides.

"A Love Supreme (Summer)" refer's to John Coltrane's classic 1965 album and is one of four monumental Huckaby quilt paintings in a series. It is exuberant, hypnotizing and tactile, so much so that, while I was looking at the other end of the painting, a small child reached out and lovingly placed both of her open palms on it, to the chagrin of everyone nearby in the gallery, and the momentary horror of her attending adults.

I've never witnessed an action like that in any museum in the world, but I can understand her desire to touch what looks like richly patterned fabric. That goes for every painting in the show.

If you go

"Sedrick Huckaby" runs through Dec. 5 at the Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. 512-471-5482, blantonmuseum.org.