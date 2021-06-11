'Beyond Van Gogh' art exhibit's opening night postponed in Austin

Vincent, where art thou? He's on the way. Opening night for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has been rescheduled at Circuit of the Americas due to weather-related delays.

The traveling exhibition of the painter's work was originally slated to run from June 18-Aug. 8 at the racetrack in East Austin. It will now open June 25 and still run through the original closing date.

"The postponement is due to recent record-breaking bad weather and delays in construction," according to a news release from organizers. "Ticket holders impacted by the date change will have their tickets automatically rescheduled. New tickets will be emailed to the address used to purchase the original tickets within the next week."

"Beyond Van Gogh" will feature more than 300 works of Vincent van Gogh's art displayed using projection technology, as designed by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at the Normal Studio in Montreal. You can buy tickets online at vangoghaustin.com.

