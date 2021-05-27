Steve Jobs and Beethoven in VR: Here's Austin Opera's season of indoor Long Center shows
After its heroic outdoor staging of "Tosca" at the Circuit of the Americas in April and May, Austin Opera is heading back indoors for a season at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, while adding a bonus virtual-reality event.
That 2021-2022 season includes one frequently produced opera, one new show, one opera that should be heard more often and the aforementioned operatic VR adventure.
Here's what's on tap:
Nov. 6-14: Mozart's comic masterpiece, "The Marriage of Figaro"
Feb. 3-6, 2022: Mason Bates' and Mark Campbell's new bio-op, "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs"
April 29-May 1, 2022: Beethoven's only — and sometimes overlooked — "Fidelio," billed as a "A Celebratory Gala"
Dates to be announced: "Beethoven in Virtual Reality — Fidelio," teaming with Washington National Opera, the Austin company will stage a VR event based on Beethoven's opera as part of its inventive Opera ATX series.
To subscribe, go to austinopera.org/subscriptions or call 512-472-5992.
Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com