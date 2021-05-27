'No one is alone': Zach Theatre's next season includes 'Sound of Music,' 'Into the Woods'

What do the musicals "Into the Woods" and "The Sound of Music" have in common?

Normally, not much.

Answer for today: Zach Theatre plans to produce Stephen Sondheim's dark, intertwined fairy tale in fall 2021 and Rodgers and Hammerstein's uplifting tuner in summer 2022.

We don't know specific dates or artistic teams yet.

Yet from the history of Zach, we can guess that this recently released tease to its 2021-2022 season of five shows was not chosen lightly, nor will they be produced haphazardly.

Both musicals are about persevering in catastrophic times.

"The Sound of Music," to be staged indoors at the Topfer Theatre, in an interactive Austrian biergarten setting, is usually known for its light touch with human foibles, yet the Nazi menace is always in the background.

"Into the Woods," aimed for outside in the People's Plaza, follows familiar fairy tale characters as they learn by extreme trials about the real and unpredictable challenges of life.

Despite their radically different tones, songs from both musicals have been mainstays for online performances of show tunes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last fall, Zach has been the only major Austin performing arts group to perform regularly in person, thanks in part to their previously little-used People's Plaza. The troupe's Songs Under the Stars outdoor series continues through the summer.

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. he can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com.