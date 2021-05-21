No joke: Esther's Follies in Austin will reopen this summer for first time since 2020

What's so funny about about an Austin institution surviving a pandemic and opening its doors back up on Sixth Street? They'll find a good joke, we're sure.

Esther's Follies, the zeitgeist-targeting comedy show that's kept the city in stitches downtown for 45 years, will reopen for live performances on June 17. The comedy theater closed down in March 2020, right as the coronavirus pandemic hit the city's entertainment scene. While closed, Esther's Follies offered some online programming.

Ongoing shows are set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The theater will offer limited seating and masks will be required.

"From its inception as a spontaneous performance between hippie theatre graduates in the outdoor space of Austin’s Liberty Lunch, the show grew to an institution that sells out weekly. Over 65,000 patrons pass through its doors each year," according to a news release.

A show at Esther’s Follies involves sketch comedy, musical parody and stage magic. The venue also features an upstage window, allowing passersby on Sixth Street to see the show.

Tickets are on sale at esthersfollies.com or by phone at 512-320-0198.