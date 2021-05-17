Texas Book Festival coming back in a hybrid format

Having successfully staged a digital book fest during the pandemic, the Texas Book Festival comes back Oct 25-31, this time with a hybrid event.

Virtual sessions with authors and other book folks will start Oct. 25. The in-person Festival Weekend returns to the Capitol Grounds and some of the surrounding streets, organizers announced Monday.

The Saturday evening Lit Crawl also will make a comeback. The virtual Exhibitor Marketplace remains in place.

Festival leaders have not announced this year's marquee authors, but they plan to set up outdoor tents to handle most of the in-person events. You are invited to browse the BookPeople bookstore, which carries all festival titles; every book sold supports the authors and the Texas Book Festival and its programs, which include Reading Rock Stars and support for libraries around the state.

Keep an eye on texasbookfestival.org for updates.

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com.

