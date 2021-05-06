Austin's Bass Concert Hall to host 'Disney Princess' concert, Beach Boys, 'Stomp' and more

More live entertainment is on its way back to Bass Concert Hall at the University of Texas at Austin.

Texas Performing Arts on Wednesday announced updates to its calendar for the coming months, headlined by a new event: "Disney Princess — The Concert." Broadway performers Christy Altomare, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and Syndee Winters will bring their renditions of classic songs associated with Disney's beloved princesses from shows like "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." The show is set for Feb. 6, and tickets ($29.50-$75) go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 7. Visit texasperformingarts.org for more information.

Guide:What Austin festivals are happening in 2021?

Also, Bass Concert Hall will host rescheduled performances later this year for the following shows:

• "Stomp": Aug. 28 and 29

• "Iliza: Back in Action Tour": Sept. 17

• The Beach Boys: Oct. 24

• "Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles": Nov. 14

• "Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour": Dec. 2

Movies:Celebrate Pride Month with aGLIFF's 'mini film-a-thon'

"Previously purchased tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored for the new performance dates and times," according to a news release. If you can't make the rescheduled date but already bought a ticket, email tickets@texasperformingarts.org or call 512-471-1444.

Masks will be required for all shows. Go to the Texas Performing Arts website for more info on health protocols.

In February, Broadway in Austin and Texas Performing Arts announced that touring Broadway shows will return Dec. 7, with "Hamilton" and "The Lion King" added to the lineup.