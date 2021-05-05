Radically reconfigured Waterloo Park and its new Moody Amphitheater will open in August

A specific date has been announced for just one gig at the Moody Amphitheater, nevertheless the Waterloo Greenway, the nonprofit that is planning, building and operating a string of parks along Waller Creek, says that the radically reconfigured Waterloo Park will open to the public in August.

Glass Animals' "Dreamland Tour," produced with Greenway's partners Live Nation and C3 Presents, is headed to the 5,000-guest Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Sept. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 6 at Ticketmaster.com. The partners promoting this series of events will offer 100 free tickets to all their concerts, made available through a lottery.

Before that gig, the park will open on an unspecified date in August with free family-friendly activities.

Here's the sequence of events as announced by Waterloo Greenway:

August — Community Day ceremonial opening of the entire park.

September and November — Lebermann Plaza Concert Series: monthly intimate performances with free live music at the smaller, 200-seat-capacity outdoor theater.

October — Día de Los Muertos Festival: a Day of the Dead festival featuring free live performances and music, and community altar where visitors are invited to place images of their departed loved ones.

October — Asleep at the Wheel 50th anniversary concert featuring the Grammy-award winning Austin band with low-cost tickets.

November — Creek Show 2021 is Waterloo Greenway’s free seventh annual light-based art installation show featuring local artists, taking place at Waterloo Park for the very first time.

December — Holiday Cinema: Two-night cinema event featuring free holiday-themed family-friendly films with n activities for all ages.

Go to waterloogreenway.org for updated information.

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com.