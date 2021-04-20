'Ode to Joy': Austin Symphony embraces an indoor season of 22 concerts
In the first sign that we really might see and hear shows inside the Long Center for the Performing Arts in 2021, the Austin Symphony has announced a 22-concert season that includes some pops performances at the nearby Palmer Events Center.
This wealth of music will be presented in eight double-concert pairs as part of the Masterworks Series, two single-concert performances played simultaneously with movies, and two double-concert pops shows that seem suitable for spontaneous dancing in the aisles.
Masterworks Series
Sept. 17-18: "Espíritu Latino!" — Dubbed an "Anthony J. Corroa Concert" after the symphony's recently retired executive director, this show will include Édouard Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole" and Maurice Ravel's "Boléro."
Oct. 15-16: "Otherworldly" — Gustav Holst's epic "The Planets" is paired with Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor, featuring soloist Benedetto Lupo.
Nov. 19-20: "Ode to Joy" — After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Germans played Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 to the joy of the world. Austin Symphony hopes to celebrate the expected end of the pandemic with this monumental piece.
Jan. 14-15, 2022: "The Greats" — Richard Strauss and Peteris Vasks are the chosen composers for these concerts. Award-winning Ifetayo Ali-Landing is showcased in Vasks' Cello Concerto No. 1.
Feb. 18-19, 2022: "Remarkable Romantics" — Music by Czech composers Josef Suk and Antonín Dvorák go together with Jean Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D Minor starring soloist Midori.
March 12-13, 2022: "Hemispheric Sounds" — Steward Goodyear will solo during Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2. Added lure: Music by William Grant Still and George Walker.
April 8-9, 2022: "The Mighty Russians" — Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky's Waltz from "Eugene Onegin" and his Piano Concerto No. 1 (with pianist Olga Kern) complement Igor Stravinsky's "The Firebird."
May 20-21, 2022: "American Landscapes" — This is another "Anthony J. Corroa Concert" and it couples George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with Ferde Grofé's "Grand Canyon Suite."
Butler Pops Series
Oct. 16: "Back to the Future" — The symphony plays Alan Silvestri's score while the family movie unspools on the big screen.
Dec. 29-30: "Legends: The Paul Simon Songbook" — This concert combines the songwriter's solo work with his hits made popular with Art Garfunkel.
Feb. 26, 2022: "West Side Story" — Leonard Bernstein's score lies at the heart of this musical adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet."
June 4-5, 2022: "Swing Is the Thing" — Swing dancers and guest vocalists bring back the era of the 1940s and '50s.
Austin Symphony 2021-2022 Season
To subscribe and/or donate, contact the Austin Symphony during office hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri. at 512-476-6064 ext. 3, or email at boxoffice@austinsymphony.org.