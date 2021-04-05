Austin's Fusebox Festival cancels 2021 edition but teases fall event

After going virtual in 2020, Austin's Fusebox Festival will skip this year.

Citing the continuing coronavirus pandemic and new projects, including a residency program and new festival in Northwest Arkansas, organizers on April 2 announced that 2021 won't see a return for the annual spring art festival.

"There is not a way to hold the festival safely this Spring and instead we're focusing our energy on these other projects and initiatives that enable us to support artists, create new work, and reach audiences in our socially-distanced moment," the announcement read.

Dedicated to innovative, contemporary art from Austin and around the world, Fusebox has blended theater, music, visual art, dance, film, performance art and more since 2005. The festival is usually free.

Fans can take heart, though. Fusebox will present "an exciting Austin-based event" in the fall, according to organizers, and the fest plans a proper return in 2022.

For more information, go to fuseboxfestival.com.