Austin Sketch Fest 2021 will feature comedian Meg Stalter and more scripted laughs

Austin Sketch Fest, an annual celebration of scripted comedy, returns this month for an online event.

Headlining the 2021 fest are Meg Stalter (whose off-kilter videos became a viral internet sensation in the early days of the pandemic), Atsuko Okatsuka and Kevin Pollak's "Alchemy This" podcast. According to the festival organizers, expect sketch shows, script readings, podcasts, storytelling, weird conceptual game shows and more. Austin Film Festival also will host a comedy short selection featuring local filmmakers.

You can tune into Austin Sketch Fest on April 22-25 via ColdTowne Theater's Twitch stream. Viewing is free, but donations to the festival and ColdTowne are accepted. (The theater currently is without a physical location following the closure of its space on Airport Boulevard last year.) The festival is supported in part by the city's Cultural Arts Division and the Austin Creative Alliance.

Go to atxsketchfest.com for more information.

