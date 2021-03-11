SXSW Online 2021 will bring comedy sets from around the U.S.

There's still plenty to laugh about at South by Southwest, even if it's online. The festival this week announced its comedy offerings. Instead of standup shows at local clubs, they're presenting, you guessed it, jokes from the comfort of your own home. In a pandemic twist, though, the program will have a nationwide feel.

"SXSW Comedy invited some of the most lauded comedy venues from around the country to present live shows from their home stages, most for the first time in nearly a year," an announcement on the festival website reads. "Each club curated an impressive lineup of regulars, excited to be back on a real stage for a live audience and the result is a fascinating comedy time capsule."

SXSW runs March 16-20, and you can buy a virtual pass (good for the whole shebang) at sxsw.com.

The lineup for the comedy program is below.

• 8 p.m. March 16, Hollywood Improv (Los Angeles): Chris Porter, Donnell Rawlings, J.F. Harris, Lara Beitz, Pete Lee, Orlando Leyba

• 8 p.m. March 18, Zanies Comedy Club (Chicago): Calvin Evans, Correy Bell, Em Brown, Matty Ryan, Sarah Perry

• 6 p.m. March 17, Laughing Skull Lounge (Atlanta): Clayton English, Ian Aber, Katie Hughes, Lace Larrabee, Shaunak Godkhindi

• 8 p.m. March 17: Gotham Comedy Club (New York City): Erin Jackson, Matthew Broussard, Monroe Martin, Nathan Macintosh, Ophira Eisenberg

• 6 p.m. March 19, Acme Comedy Co. (Minneapolis): Chloe Radcliffe, Greg Coleman, Mike Earley, Shannan Paul, Tommy Ryman

8 p.m. March 19, Dynasty Typewriter (Los Angeles): Beth Stelling, Billy Wayne Davis, Daniel Webb, Joel Kim Booster, Kimberly Clark, Reggie Watts

• 9 p.m. March 20, the Stand NYC (New York City): Dan Soder, Derek Gaines, Emma Willmann, Ian Lara, Rosebud Baker, Sam Jay, Shane Gillis

In addition to the club showcases, SXSW also will present select performances from last year's Bring Back Laughs, including Carmen Lynch, Janeane Garofalo, the Lucas Brothers, Myq Kaplan, Nore Davis, Rojo Perez, Roy Wood Jr., Tone Bell and Victor Varnado (8 p.m. March 20).

SXSW's comedy program also includes podcasts Doug Loves Movies, hosted by Doug Benson (6 p.m. March 16), and improv4humans, presented by Matt Besser (6 p.m. March 20).