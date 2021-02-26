Enter your bluebonnet art in the Neill-Cochran House Museum's show

Go wild on these flowers. After an open call for submissions, Austin's Neill-Cochran House Museum in West Campus will host an art exhibit to celebrate the bluebonnet.

"Hope for Spring: The Flower of Texas" will showcase the works of local artists who have interpreted the state flower in both 2-D and 3-D mediums. The museum will accept submissions through March 7. There's a $10 application fee, and artists must be 18 or older.

The museum is owned by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Texas, which lobbied for the bluebonnet to be named Texas' state flower in the early 1900s. The group took a painting of bluebonnets by artist Mode Walker onto the floor of the Texas Legislature and "placed bluebonnet bouquets on each politician’s desk, helping to secure the vote," according to a news release's account.

"Hope for Spring" will be a juried exhibition with cash prizes. The art of the first place winner will be printed on note cards sold through the museum gift shop

The show is set to open March 10 and runs through April 11. Go to nchmuseum.org/hope-for-spring for more information on the show and how to submit your art.

