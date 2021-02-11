Austin's Cap City Comedy Club, shuttered by pandemic, to reopen at the Domain

An Austin institution lost to the coronavirus pandemic is about to get the last laugh.

Cap City Comedy Club will reopen at the Domain in October, the venue announced Thursday. It shut down seemingly for good in September after being closed since the spring due to the pandemic.

Previous coverage:Austin’s Cap City Comedy Club closes permanently

“We laughed until we cried,” read a statement last fall signed by club owners Rich Miller, Margie Coyle, Colleen McGarr and Duncan Strauss. “We are devastated to announce that we have to close the club. After 35 years in this location, and 17 for us as owners, the struggle of being closed since March has proved insurmountable. It is a perfect storm of pandemic, lease and wanting to be responsible to our staff, comedians and audiences.”

Brad and Marc Grossman, brothers who own the nationwide Helium Comedy Club chain, are behind the reopening at the Domain, according to a news release.

"We could not be more thrilled that Cap City will be back as the center of the Austin comedy scene. We have known and worked with Marc for years and could not be happier to begin this new chapter," McGarr said in a statement.

The American-Statesman has asked a representative for the club how the previous owners would be involved in the new location, as well as whether the previous staffers would return.

More Austin news:Stacey Abrams among big names added to SXSW lineup

“Cap City is one of the best comedy clubs in the country with an amazing reputation. We’re fortunate to have had a relationship with them for a long time,” Marc Grossman said in a statement. “When Brad and I heard the club was closing and how upset the community was, we knew that we wanted to change that. I’m just glad that the opportunity presented itself.”

According to the announcement, the new location will still offer food and drinks. It also will feature a main showroom "dedicated to national acts" and a "more intimate showroom" that will focus on local comedy. The club also plans to host events like the Sideshow podcast and Moontower Comedy Festival sets.

The news was met with cheers on social media, including from comedian Doug Benson:

According to the club’s website, it was launched as the Laff Stop in March 1986 before the name was changed to Capitol City Comedy Club in 1996. At its longtime Research Boulevard home, Cap City hosted both big-name touring national comedians like John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt and Maria Bamford and local comics like Matt Bearden, Maggie Maye and Chris Cubas. It hosted the annual Funniest Person in Austin contest, whose winners included the late Lashonda Lester.

Since Austin venues locked down last spring, live comedy has returned in fits and starts over the past few months — with pandemic safety restrictions — including through shows from Moontower at the Paramount Theatre and residencies by Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at Stubb's. A recent string of those shows were canceled after Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19.

More:'Queer Eye' casting in Austin again amid COVID-19 production delay