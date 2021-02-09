Austin Poetry Slam returns after a year to Blue Starlite Drive-In downtown

The power of verse from the safety of a bucket seat. What can't you do from your car these days?

Austin Poetry Slam, a formerly weekly live poetry show that's been dormant since the coronavirus pandemic closed venues in March, is returning this week. A poetry slam at 7 p.m. on Wednesday will screen at Blue Starlite Drive-In's downtown rooftop location (300 San Antonio St.).

The slam will feature "new work from some of the city's most accomplished spoken word artists," according to a news release, including Christopher Michael, Joanna Barnett, SC Says, Addy Lugo and Element 615, with an introduction by Jomar Valentin.

The performances were recorded at Mosaic Sound Collective. According to organizers, viewers will score the poets over the course of three rounds. The winner will be announced on the Austin Poetry Slam Instagram account on Thursday.

Tickets, $27-$45 depending on how many people are in the car, are now on sale through Blue Starlite.

