'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' and more Broadway shows schedule Austin performances

Broadway in Austin and Texas Performing Arts announced Thursday that touring shows will return Dec. 7 — that's this year — with two surprise mega-hits, "Hamilton" and "The Lion King" in the new mix.

"Hamilton" took Austin by storm in 2019, just as it had in New York and the rest of the country. The hip-hop take on the story of the nation's founders became the hottest ticket in town and wasn't expected back in Austin for another run this soon.

"The Lion King," Disney's second big foray into the live Broadway realm after "Beauty and the Beast," roared into Austin in 2007, nine years after it opened on the Great White Way. (That's how long it took mega-hits to reach the Austin market back then.) It returned in 2013, but hasn't been back since.

Books: For Austin writer Elizabeth McCracken, $50K fellowship nod is both 'terrifying' and 'gratifying'

Both shows will stick around for multi-week runs.

The other selections up for the planned 2021-2022 season at the University of Texas campus include the Tony Award-winning "Hadestown," the movie makeover, "Tootsie," the disco dream, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," Tina Fey's "Mean Girls," and the fantastical "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Once they start coming, they don't pause for a breath. A hit musical will arrive once a month from December 2021 through May 2022, before taking a short summer break.

Two shows that had been planned for this season before it was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, "Wicked" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," could not be rescheduled but will return in a future season. The Broadway in Austin season shut down in March 2020 when the pandemic started. The shutdown affected Disney’s “Aladdin,” a Broadway in Austin production that was to run March 12-22, 2020, and has not been rescheduled.

See This Art: A giant bronze shell echoes eternity in UT medical school plaza

Current Broadway in Austin subscribers will keep their seating locations for the regular season ("Hamilton" is separate). Also, new season subscription packages that guarantee access to "Hamilton" tickets are available now on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prices start as low as $239 for a six-show package, $288 for a seven-show package that includes "Hamilton." Single-ticked sales will come later.

“We sincerely thank our subscribers for their patience” said Bob Bursey, executive director of Texas Performing Arts in a statement. “With the addition of “Hamilton” and “The Lion King” and new dates for five productions making their Austin debuts, it will be worth the wait. We can’t wait to welcome Broadway in Austin audiences back in December.”

2021-2022 Broadway in Austin Season

Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive, ticket info at BroadwayinAustin.com, 800-731-7469.

Dec. 7-19: "Hamilton" (season add-on)

Jan. 11-16, 2022: "Hadestown"

Feb. 22-27: "Tootsie"

March 22-27: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

April 6-24: "The Lion King"

May 3-8: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Aug. 2-7: "Mean Girls