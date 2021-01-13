Blanton Museum of Art's outdoor space is about to become work of art

The Blanton Museum of Art has revealed a dramatic plan to transform the grounds around its three buildings on the University of Texas campus at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

What looks in renderings like a garden of 15 gigantic, perforated flowers was designed by the award-winning firm, Snøhetta, whose New York-based leaders are Texans and is also based in Oslo, Norway.

As part of the projected $35 million project, Cuban-American abstract painter Carmen Herrera will add a signature mural to what is becoming a grand southern gateway to the campus that directly faces the state Capitol and the major Capitol Complex expansion already underway along Congress.

More than 25,000 new plants will be added to the grounds, 95% of them native species.

Besides drawing people into the museum and the campus, the lily-like structures, meant to echo the arched vaults of the Ellsworth Kelly's building-as-art "Austin," which was installed in 2018, also will act as a shade canopy, essential in our climate.

They will also soften and enliven the looks of the two older museum buildings, which have been criticized for their boxy exterior blandness. Despite banners and other signs, passersby, especially in cars, sometimes do not know that the complex is an art museum.

Additionally, the new Moody Patio will enhance the grounds' function as a public gathering place. The original plaza between the two buildings included inviting spots to sit under two sets of shady loggia. Yet the plaza itself was often empty, or just a means to get from one place to another.

The additions will fundamentally change the hitherto ill-defined verges of the UT campus. It will also align with major design projects around town, such as the Waterloo Greenway, Austin Central Public Library, Long Center for the Performing Arts, Kingsbury Commons at Pease Park and others that are responding to Austinites' desire to gather outside under improved circumstances.

The Moody Foundation, which has emphasized links between nature and the arts in its many Austin gifts, put up $17.5 million for the project. The centerpiece zone of the grounds will be called the Moody Patio.

“I believe that landscape has the power to transform a community, very much in the way that great art can transform our hearts and minds,” says Director Simone Wicha. “The new grounds initiative will transform the Blanton, opening the museum into the city, inviting people in not just to see great art, but also to linger, gather and be inspired before and after each visit. We want to create a destination — a beloved destination — for families, students, tourists and art lovers alike.”

The museum's goal was to raise $35 million for the project as well as an endowment to keep its Thursday admissions free. So far, the Blanton has put together $33.1 million, which includes $5 million from the Still Water Foundation, as well as many other gifts. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 with a target completion date in 2022.

