Zach Theatre cancels remaining 'Rockin' Holiday' concerts due to Stage 5 pandemic guidelines

Michael Barnes
Austin 360
Chanel performs in "A Rockin’ Holiday Concert," a socially distanced, live outdoor concert on the People’s Plaza at Zach Theatre earlier in December.

Zach Theatre on Wednesday canceled the remaining dates of "A Rockin' Holiday Concert" after local health officials moved Austin into Stage 5 pandemic guidelines.

Leaders of the theater company announced that performances planned for Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 will no longer take place as planned. Zach Theatre had staged the buoyant concerts in its People's Plaza with audience members sitting — or standing and dancing — in socially distanced zones. 

The theater is contacting individual ticket holders, who have the following options:

• Apply the value of the ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the organization, which will be used to support Zach artists and employees affected by these cancellations.

• Exchange the tickets for a Zach gift card of the same value.

• Refund to original purchase card.

Go to zachtheatre.org for more info.