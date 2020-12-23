Zach Theatre cancels remaining 'Rockin' Holiday' concerts due to Stage 5 pandemic guidelines
Zach Theatre on Wednesday canceled the remaining dates of "A Rockin' Holiday Concert" after local health officials moved Austin into Stage 5 pandemic guidelines.
Leaders of the theater company announced that performances planned for Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 will no longer take place as planned. Zach Theatre had staged the buoyant concerts in its People's Plaza with audience members sitting — or standing and dancing — in socially distanced zones.
The theater is contacting individual ticket holders, who have the following options:
• Apply the value of the ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the organization, which will be used to support Zach artists and employees affected by these cancellations.
• Exchange the tickets for a Zach gift card of the same value.
• Refund to original purchase card.
Go to zachtheatre.org for more info.