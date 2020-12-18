University of Texas names Medals for News and Guts after Dan Rather

The University of Texas has named a pair of journalism awards after Dan Rather, Austin's most famous journalist.

The Dan Rather Medals for News and Guts will go out to "collegiate and professional journalists who overcome obstacles like stonewalling and harassment to speak truth to power," according to a statement from UT's Moody College of Communication and the School of Journalism and Media.

The annual awards will "honor relentless reporting as well as exceptional content including text, audio, broadcast or graphics," the statement continues.

Each winner will receive $5,000. “It has never been more important to encourage courage,” Rather said when the awards were announced. “The hope is that these medals will help lift up journalists who risk it all to tell tough truths.”

he first medal will be struck for work done in 2020. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 1. UT will announce finalists on March 10 and the two winners will be revealed on March 24.

A native Texan, Rather started working in journalism in 1950 and served as anchor for "CBS Evening News" from 1981 to 2005. Although he works in New York, he and his family are based in the Austin area.