Austin Opera reveals 'All-Star Concert' talent, platform

Austin Opera, which had hoped to stage an in-person "All-Star Concert" in early 2021, has moved the performance online. It has also revealed the talent line-up: Isabel Leonard, Ryan Speedo Green, Sara Gartland and Chad Shelton.

The concert will be filmed and made available in mid-February to current Austin Opera ticket holders and subscribers. It also can be accessed by those who donate $100 to receive the new "Premium Winter Pass," which will include access to selected films in the company's archive.

Highlights from the concert will be edited into a special that will air on KLRU in the spring. Find details at austinopera.org.

Timothy Meyers will conduct the Austin Opera Orchestra for the concert.

Mezzo-soprano Leonard and bass-baritone Green will be making their Ausitn Opera debuts. Returning are soprano Garland, who played Adina in 2014's "Elixir of Love," and tenor Shelton, who was Don José in 2017's "Carmen."

All four have appeared on the top operatic stages around the country and abroad.