Your guide to 16 farmers markets in Austin, Round Rock, Buda, Georgetown and more

We can all agree that browsing fresh fruits and vegetables is downright romantic, right? There's just something about floating through a farmers market on a nice day. That's probably why they're featured in rom-coms all the time.

Whether you are trying to live out your movie character dreams, you want to support your local farming community, or you just want to make fresh produce part of your personality, here is the list for you.

We've rounded up farmers markets in the Austin area for you to shop at this season. Check websites for the most updated schedule and location information.

Boggy Creek Farm

Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at 3414 Lyons Road.

Boggy Creek Farm touts itself as Austin's oldest urban farm. Need proof that it's old? Spend some time perusing the farm's website and you'll learn that Sam Houston dined there at a wedding in 1841. The produce at the market is grown onsite. Offerings can change and are listed on the farm's website weekly. More information: boggycreekfarm.com.

Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 2006 Philomena St.

You can definitely make a day out of Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller — it offers more than 100 vendors. Pick up your weekly fruits and vegetables, peruse the meat and make time to check out honey, olive oil, soap, wine and flower offerings. More information: texasfarmersmarket.org.

Barton Creek Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2901 S. Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway)

Barton Creek Farmers Market has been around since 1987, making it the oldest such market in Austin, according to its website. The farmers market started in a Whole Foods parking lot. It has since moved to the parking lot at Barton Creek Square, offering up live music, entertainment for kids and dozens of vendors. More information: bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org.

SFC Farmers' Market Downtown

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 422 Guadalupe St.

If you're centrally located, this may be the perfect farmers market for you. Located in Republic Square downtown, this spot has 75 vendors and "the most farmer-forward line-up" of any Austin market, as the market's website claims. More information: sustainablefoodcenter.org.

SFC Farmers' Market at Sunset Valley

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3200 Jones Road.

Shop 35 weekly vendors and check out some live music at SFC Farmers' Market at Toney Burger Center in Sunset Valley. The market has been around since 2010. More information: sustainablefoodcenter.org.

Downtown Buda Farmers Market

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 204 San Antonio St. in downtown Buda.

The Downtown Buda Farmers Market was established in October 2010 and has been bringing organic foods, handmade soaps, candy and fudges, among other items, to the Buda area since. You can expect live music at this farmers market. More information: budatxfarmersmarket.com.

Manor Farmers Market

Open 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 104 E. Rector St. in Manor.

Head over to Jennie Lane Park for a midweek haul from Manors Farmers Market. This market offers fruits, veggies, baked goods and plants, among other items. Make sure to bring cash for this farmers market. Information about the Manor Farmers Market is regularly posted on Facebook page:facebook.com/manorcommunityfarmersmarket.

Texas Farmers' Market at Lakeline

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive in Cedar Park.

With more than 90 vendors, you could spend a good chunk of your Saturday checking out everything from oysters to flan to doggy ice cream at Texas Farmers' Market at Lakeline. More information: texasfarmersmarket.org.

Pflugerville Pfarmers Market

Open 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 901 Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville.

This market is hosted at Heritage Park in Pflugerville and includes baked goods, plants and salsas. The market's website says its vendors also offer up fruits, vegetables, eggs, and pickles. (We're not sure why those aren't spelled "pfruits, pfvegetables, pfeggs, and pfpickles.") More information: pflugervilletx.gov.

Lonestar Farmers Market

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 12700 Hill Country Blvd. in Bee Cave.

Stroll your morning away at Lonestar Farmers Market, which is located at Hill Country Galleria's central plaza. Expect live music, more than 40 booths to stop at and a selection of jewelry and artisan goods among the fruits, vegetables, baked goods and meat. More information at: lonestarfarmersmarket.com.

Farmers Market by Farmer George

This farmers market organization runs year-round markets in Austin, Round Rock and Hutto. The Austin market is open on from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 8001 Mesa Drive. The Round Rock market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 201 University Oaks Blvd., behind Ikea. The Hutto market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 200 East St. More information: farmergeorge.market.

Heritage Square Farmer's Market

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 400 N. Main St. in Taylor.

If you're in the Taylor area, you can pick up fruits, veggies, responsibly raised meats and handmade goods at the Heritage Square Farmer's Market. The market is held under the pavilion at Heritage Square in Taylor. More information: ci.taylor.tx.us.

Wolf Ranch Farmers Market

Open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1015 W. University Drive in Georgetown.

Dozens of vendors, selling everything from tamales to pecans, stage at this Georgetown farmers market every weekend. More information: wolfranchfarmersmarket.com.

Thursday Georgetown Market

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 402 W. Eighth St. in the parking lot across from the Georgetown Public Library.

Here's another option for y'all up in Georgetown. You can shop for fruits, veggies, CBD, pecans, coffee syrups, jewelry, canned goods and more at this market. More information: wilcofarmersmarket.com.