New look. Same great entertainment coverage. Austin360 is moving to Statesman.com

For almost three decades, austin360.com has been home to entertainment, music, arts, lifestyles and dining stories from the Austin American-Statesman. We’ve long been committed to sharing entertaining tales of the people and events that shape our ever-evolving city. Also, we’re serious about having fun and winning awards; check out our latest.

Those commitments will never change, even as we change how we share news about Austin’s arts and entertainment world.

Starting July 6, visitors to austin360.com will be redirected to our main website at statesman.com. The move is part of a larger effort to unify our online experience, aiming to reach more readers and provide a better digital experience. It's also a way to enhance our offerings for our Statesman subscribers, whose support helps fund our journalists' mission to keep covering the people in our community and sharing their stories.

The website move will come with a change in access to our content, which has been completely free for everyone to read on austin360.com.

Now, our readers will be able to read three stories each month before being asked to register with an email address. After registering, they will have unlimited access to most stories on statesman.com for free, except those reserved as exclusives for our subscribers only.

Additionally, Austin 360 readers will now be able to download the Statesman app to personalize their news experience and be alerted to the latest developments on their phones. Interested in email newsletters? This change means you can now manage your email alerts for the Statesman, Hookem.com and Austin360 all in one place.

I hope you will enjoy the new experience and will see continued value in our work. We rely now more than ever on support from subscribers to keep going. If you like what we’re offering and want unlimited access, please consider signing for a subscription today.

All this said, the Austin360 name lives on. Fun fact: austin360.com was the Statesman’s first website. It launched more than 30 years ago as a standalone entertainment site.

We’ll still see you on Austin 360 our social media accounts — follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — and having fun at our dedicated corner of statesman.com.

Thanks for your support and feedback. You can reach our team at features@statesman.com.

Sharon Chapman is the features and Austin360 editor for the Austin American-Statesman.