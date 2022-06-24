Boom! Where to watch fireworks and celebrate Fourth of July in the Austin area

Happy almost Fourth of July, Austin! Who knew that June was nearly over? Summer is in swing, and we're nearly to the U.S.A.'s birthday.

If you are part of the human race like we are, that means you're freaking pumped for fireworks on the Fourth of July. No matter how many times we see patriotic lights illuminate the sky in ka-boom shapes — you know the ones — we can't get enough.

So, if you're looking for a spot to see fireworks this year, or to celebrate the patriotic holiday sans explosions, start here. We've compiled a list of several spots from across the Central Texas area. Check individual event websites for the latest updates, including parking details.

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks

This is a Fourth of July staple. Austin Symphony is putting on its annual free concert and fireworks show at Vic Mathias Shores. The event starts at 8 p.m. July 4 with a surprise guest on the program. Fireworks and music begin at 8:30 p.m. More information at austinsymphony.org.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic will return this year, and it's going green. The (mostly) annual summer concert and its fireworks show will be at Austin's Q2 Stadium, home to the Austin FC soccer team. Doors open at 11 a.m. July 4 and the show starts at noon. In addition to Nelson and his Family band, the lineup for 2022 will include Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

“I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years,” Nelson said in a statement. “Come on down. We missed you.”

Tickets currently start at $50. More information can be found at q2stadium.com/event/willie-nelsons-4th-of-july-picnic-and-fireworks.

Bastrop's Patriotic Festival

Kick off the holiday weekend on July 2 with a party at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop. There's an 8 a.m. Fun Run 1K and an 8:20 a.m. Run, White & Blue 5K. Starting at noon, expect a dunk tank, a petting zoo, a Water Wonderland (for $15), a jalapeno eating contest, a pie eating contest and live music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 9:15. More information at visitbastrop.com/events/festivals/bastrop-patriotic-festival.

Bee Cave's Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria

The Bee Cave shopping center's annual holiday event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 and will feature live music from Two Tons of Steel, Southern Angels and more. Admission to the fest is free. Get your face painted, take a shopping break, enjoy fair games and end the night with fireworks, which start at dark. More information at hillcountrygalleria.com.

Belton's Fourth of July Celebration

Get ready to celebrate America all day long in Belton. The city's celebration starts at 9 a.m. July 4 at the Bell County Courthouse with a patriotic program. A parade starts at 10 a.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. A festival, which includes a hot dog eating contest, will start at 11 a.m. at Nolan Creek. The final event of the day is a backyard party at Schoepf's Bar-B-Que with live music and fireworks. More information at beltonchamber.com.

Red White and Buda

Red White and Buda is an all-day Fourth of July event, starting at 9 a.m. July 4 with a bike parade down Main Street in downtown Buda. From 5 p.m. until dusk, check out a market and food court at City Park. Live music starts at 6 p.m. on the Great Lawn, and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. More information at budaamphitheater.com.

Cedar Park's July 4 Celebration

This celebration starting at 4 p.m. will last all evening in Milburn Park. Activities include a washer and cornhole tournament, carnival rides, laser tag and food trucks. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. followed by a showing of "The Lego Movie." More information can be found online at cedarparktexas.gov.

Doc's Drive-In Theatre

Watching "Independence Day" before seeing fireworks? Sign us up! Tickets are on sale now for the movie and fireworks event on July 3 and 4 at Doc's in Buda. More information at docsdriveintheatre.com.

Georgetown's July 4 Celebration at San Gabriel Park

Head over to San Gabriel Park for a parade starting at 11 a.m., followed by live entertainment from noon to 10:30 p.m. The event, put on by the city and Georgetown Sertoma Club, will include a petting zoo, classic cars, rides and food vendors. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More information at georgetown.org.

Hutto's 4th of July Celebration

The celebration at Brushy Creek Amphitheater starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 9:30 p.m., ending with a fireworks show. It will include live music by Micah Marcos, the Steph Cash Band, David Beck's Tejano Weekend and Brig Bagwell. Expect food trucks and kids activities, too. Parking at the amphitheater is available on a first come, first served basis. You can also park at Hutto High School and take a shuttle to the amphitheater. More information at brushycreekamp.com.

Kyle's Independence Day Fireworks

One of Austin's neighbors to the south will hold a 20-minute fireworks show about 9:30 p.m. July 4. KAZI 88.7 FM will play music paired with the show. Fireworks will be launched from Plum Creek Golf Course, which will be closed to the public. Instead, watch the show from the Hays Performing Arts Center or another nearby vantage point. More information at cityofkyle.com/recreation/independence-day-celebration-fireworks-show.

Leander's Liberty Fest 2022

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m., but get out to Leander's Liberty Fest during the day for live music and food. The event will start at 2 p.m. July 4 at Lakewood Park. Admission to the fest is free. More information at leandertx.gov.

Liberty Hill’s Independence Day Spectacular

Liberty Hill's Fourth of July celebration will start a day early on July 3 with an apple pie contest, a watermelon seed spitting contest and a hot dog eating contest, before fireworks at night. All activities and contests are free; just make sure to bring cash for parking. The celebration goes from 6 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Hill Middle School. Note: No alcohol or coolers allowed on the school grounds. More information at experiencelhtx.com.

Pflugerville's July 4th Pfireworks

Pflugerville's fireworks show, in partnership with Typhoon Texas, starts at 9 p.m. July 4 at the field next to the water park. The field is at the intersection of Texas 130 and Pflugerville Parkway. More information at pflugervilletx.gov.

Round Rock's Sertoma July 4th Parade and Frontier Days

Are you in the Round Rock area? Spend the Fourth of July at Old Settlers Park celebrating with music, pig races, a pepper-eating contest and more. The daylong event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a parade, which goes along Mays Street between Mays Crossing and U.S. 79 in Round Rock. After the Austin Symphonic Band performs, fireworks will start at dusk, followed by more live music. More information at roundrocktexas.gov.

Wells Branch's FourthFest Parade

Wells Branch Municipal Utility District's Parks and Recreation Department is throwing a parade at 10 a.m. July 4 at Katherine Fleischer Park. The rest of the day will include a cornhole tournament, live music and fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Wells Branch Recreation Center. More information at wellsbranchmud.com.

The more you know

Leave it to the pros this July 4. It is illegal to possess or use fireworks in most incorporated cities in the Austin metro area unless a permit has been issued by fire officials for professional display. In Austin, call 311 to report illegal fireworks. Call 911 only in case of emergency.

Have pets? Before the fireworks start, the Austin Humane Society recommends that you:

Make sure your pet is microchipped and that the linked address and phone number are up to date.

Talk to your vet about anxiety tools and techniques.

Check that your yard is secure.

Keep a collar and tag on your pet even if it is staying home.

Keep your pet indoors with a radio or television on to help drown out the noise outside.

Roberto Villalpando, American-Statesman staff