Barton Springs Pool is back open for daily swimming, just in time for 100-degree weather

Oh thank goodness — Barton Springs Pool is back to its full operational hours starting this week, officially reopening to swimmers on Wednesdays.

The news is just on time, as high temperatures will be in the triple-digits all week.

The pool has faced closures this year due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage, reopening for Monday swimming last month.

Barton Springs Pool is now open from 5 to 8 a.m. for nonguarded swim and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for guarded swim every day except Thursday .

You can swim at your own risk at the pool on Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m. with lifeguards on duty. The pool will continue to be closed during the day on Thursday for regular weekly cleanings.