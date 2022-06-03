Where to celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Austin, from drag shows to a ball to park parties

You know the drill. Austin Pride Parade and Festival happens in August each year, but national Pride Month is in June. But the more parties, the better.

Here are select events where you can celebrate your identity as part of the LGBTQ community this month, or show up as an ally. (Tip the queens where applicable.)

Related story:As Pride Month starts, demolition for Austin LGBTQ bars crawls closer on Fourth Street

AGLIFF's Pride Mini Film-a-Thon at Galaxy Highland

When: June 3-5

Where: 6700 Middle Fiskville Road

What: Four queer movies courtesy of Austin's oldest running film festival, which will present its main annual event in August. For the first weekend in June, you can catch "The Swimmer," "Julia Scott: Funny That Way," "Girl Picture," "Framing Agnes" and a shorts program at the Galaxy Highland theater in North Austin. To see the movies, you can become an aGLIFF member, buy a $65 weekend badge or snag $12 individual screening tickets.

Info: agliff.org/pride

Queer Skate Night at Playland Skate Center

When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 6

Where: 8822 McCann Drive

What:Little Gay Shop rented out the rink for a rolling, rollicking night. It's free, but there's a $5-$10 suggested donation, which you can make when you snag your ticket online. Capacity is 500 people. There will be a photo booth onsite, as well as testing by KIND Clinic. Bonus: drag performances by Louisianna Purchase and Leia Sakura.

Info: thelittlegayshop.com/products/queer-skate-night

After Dark at Umlauf Sculpture Garden

When: 6 to 8 p.m. June 7

Where: 605 Azie Morton Road

What: Statues are, in fact, queer. This month, Umlauf Pride-ifies its After Dark series with a pop-up from Little Gay Shop and a performance from singer Caleb De Casper. Admission is $12 but members get in free.

Info: umlaufsculpture.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/umlaufsculpture/event.jsp?event=463&

More:Andrew Ahn and Zane Phillips of 'Fire Island' talk Jane Austen and the straight gaze

Alyssa Edwards at the Paramount Theatre

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show June 7

Where: 713 Congress Ave.

What: No, not every drag show is automatically a Pride Month event — well, we could debate — but when the dancing diva of Dallas deigns to drop in, you include her in your roundup. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Netflix star brings her "Life, Love & Lashes - Memoirs of a Queen" show to Austin. Tickets run $38-$78.

Info: austintheatre.org

Them/They-tal at Swan Dive

When: 9 p.m. to midnight June 9

Where: 615 Red River St.

What: Not officially billed as a Pride event, but worth noting the kick-off to this new series celebrating nonbinary performers. On this lineup: Boy Sim, Y2K, LLOR and Jotan. No cover, but it's 21 and up.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/them-they-tal-y2k-boy-sim-llora-jotan-tickets-354472214937

Rainbow on the Creek at Waterloo Park

When: Noon to 9 p.m. June 11

Where: 500 E. 12th St.

What: Waterloo Greenway's Pride Month celebration is a family-friendly event. Expect live music from Gina Chavez, DJ Chorizo Funk and Thor & Friends. Austin workout star Erica Nix will host a dance battle. Oh, and drag: "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Roxxxy Andrews will perform, and there also will be an Austin drag showcase and a drag queen story time for the kids. Also look for a craft market curated by Las Ofrendas, as well as community services centered on gender-affirming care and sexual health.

Info: waterloogreenway.org/rainbow-on-the-creek

The Majestic Cabaret Ball at Paramount Theatre

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show June 11

Where: 713 Congress Ave.

What: Legendary children, this is your time. Ballroom comes to the historic Paramount, with a runway show hosted by the Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore. Attendees can walk various categories (check them out online) with hopes of getting their 10s and winning the Belle of The Ball honor. The evening also features entertainment by Diamond Dior Davenport and Fat Bottom Cabaret. Tickets are $18.

Info:austintheatre.org

More:Louisianna Purchase, Austin’s nightlife vamp, is a screen queen now

Big Gay Pride Market at Little Gay Shop

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12

Where: 828 Airport Blvd.

What: You like to shop, and local queer artists want to sell you cool things.

Info: thelittlegayshop.com

Queer Trivia at Wanderlust Wine Co.

When: 7 p.m. June 14

Where: 702 Shady Lane

What: Soak your big gay brain with wine and see what comes out. There will be five rounds of queer-themed trivia questions. Bring a team of four; all are welcome.

Info: thelittlegayshop.com

Howdy Gals Pride Party at Swan Dive

When: 9 p.m. to midnight June 17

Where: 615 Red River St.

What: A "celebration of indie queer music," according to organizers.

Info: instagram.com/howdygalsatx

More:Little Gay Shop opens in East Austin with art, books and big dreams

Pride Month Pop-Up Market at Contracommon

When: 3 to 6 p.m. June 18

Where: 12912 Hill Country Blvd., No. F-140, in Bee Cave

What: Wares will be there for the snagging, courtesy of queer artists and artists of color. It's curated by artist Molly Sydnor, whose exhibit "Hysteria" also will have its closing reception.

Info: contracommon.org

Prom For All Under the Neon Rainbow at Austin Motel

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 18

Where: 1220 S. Congress Ave.

What: This will be an evening of dancing, dining, prom photos, hot dogs and a dip in the pool. The lucky "Prom Star" will win a membership to the Austin Motel Swim Club. The evening will conclude with a dip in the pool. Drag artist Cheeki Khant hosts, and yes, there will be booze from Deep Eddy Vodka and Independence Brewing. Tickets cost $45 per person.

Info: austinmotel.com/regular-event/prom

Pride in Local Music at the Long Center

When: Noon to 9 p.m. June 25

Where: 701 W. Riverside Drive

What: Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents a day of LGBTQ artists, with an emphasis on local talent. The lineup includes Tje Austin, Bleached Roses, Pelvis Wrestley, BabiBoi, Julie Nolan and Caleb De Casper. Also on deck: "RuPaul's Drag Race" inaugural champ Bebe Zahara Benet and "America's Got Talent" finalist Brian Justin Crum. General admission tickets cost $35, with VIP access for $125.

Info: prideinlocalmusic.com

Pride Picnic at Pease Park

When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 26

Where: Kingsbury Commons at 1100 Kingsbury St.

What: Check out this free, family-friendly "day of abundant sunshine, community vibes, and a fabulously queer celebration of the summer solstice," according to organizers. There will be a Future Front Texas Market with 40 LGBTQ vendors, as well as “Banned Camp” book readings of challenged or banned books. Look for face painting, games, shaved ice and a beer garden. Bring a blanket for sittin'.

Info: facebook.com/events/1092027178012125