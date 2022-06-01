Where to find Austin hotel pools with day passes this summer, including rooftop decks

Yep, it's time to soak in this Texas sun.

Now that the smoldering summer heat that lifelong residents have grown up with (and transplants like me are nervously anticipating) is here, it's time to pull out your swimsuits to kick back poolside under some shade, with a fruity cocktail in hand.

Lucky for us, Austin is home to plenty of hotels that open their pools to the public for a fee. If you're looking to lay back in a lounge chair or dive into a lagoon overlooking the city's skyline, we have a few places for you to explore.

Fairmont Hotel Austin

Where: 101 Red River St.

Enjoy an open-area concept that places you in the heart of downtown Austin. From Monday-Thursday, non-guests can watch TV or order food and drinks poolside. Day passes are $40 for adults, $25 for children and free for infants. For more information and to reserve a pass, go to resortpass.com.

The Line Austin

Where: 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Overlooking Lady Bird Lake and the Congress Avenue Bridge, the Line houses a heated saltwater infinity pool. Poolside cocktails and tacos are available for pickup at Veracruz All Natural. Day passes start at $40 for adults, $25 for children and free for infants, and half-day passes are $40 for adults and children and free for infants. The price of passes can go up to $60, depending on day and demand. Reserve a day pass at resortpass.com.

East Austin Hotel

Where: 1108 E. Sixth St.

On the way to the pool, check out the area's bustling dive bars, trendy food spots and specialty stores. Day passes start at $40 and can be reserved for up to four hours. Along with online reservations, walk-ins are welcome depending on availability. To reserve a spot, go to resy.com.

Hotel Ella

Where: 1900 Rio Grande St.

The four-star hotel, known for its antique-filled halls and boutique style, is opening its pool to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Each pool pass is $35 and includes parking and one Ranch Rider or nonalcoholic drink. Tickets are available at exploretock.com.

Austin Motel

Where: 1220 S. Congress Ave.

Through October, Austin Motel's kidney-shaped pool welcomes guests looking to savor all that summer has to offer. Pool passes are available for three-hour blocks. Passes are $25 Monday-Sunday and $45 Friday-Sunday. Kids 5 and younger are free, and adult night-swim passes are available for 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are required: resy.com.

South Congress Hotel

Where: 1603 S. Congress Ave.

Enjoy poolside snacks and drinks from Café No Sé and a view of one of Austin's most popular districts. Day passes are $30 and can be found at exploretock.com.

The Westin Austin Downtown

Where: 310 E. Fifth St.

The Azul Rooftop Pool, located at the top of the Westin Austin Downtown, is a modern deck with an Instagram-worthy view of the city's high-rises. Access is open for people 21 and up only. Day passes start at $50 Monday-Thursday. Daybeds and cabanas are also available for rental, ranging from $300 Monday-Thursday with a $100 food and beverage minimum to $500 Friday-Sunday with a $200 food and beverage minimum. Reserve your pass at resortpass.com.

JW Marriott Austin

Where: 110 E. Second St.

The hotel's heated pool – which contains an outline of the Lone Star State — is complemented by free Wi-Fi; a view of the Capitol and Lady Bird Lake; and craft cocktails at the lounge area bar. Day passes are $40. Daybeds and cabanas are also available. To book, go to resortpass.com.

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

Where: 605 Davis St.

The hotel's pool is surrounded by luxury lounge chairs, a fireplace, cabanas and other swimmers and sunbathers ready to join you poolside with a cocktail from Geraldine’s. Day passes are $38 for adults, $15 for children and free for infants. Cabanas are also available for $150-$600. Get a pass at resortpass.com.

W Austin

Where: 200 Lavaca St.

Make a splash at W Austin's WET Deck. The outdoor space is full of cabanas and lounge chairs and has a tropical island aesthetic. It is open Sunday-Friday for visitors. Day passes are $10 during the week and $30 on the weekends. Children over 12 require a day pass, but those 11 years old and younger are free. Reservations can be made at wetdeckatx.com.

Hotel Magdalena

Where: 1101 Music Lane

Join the Hotel Magdalena Sunbathers Society for weekday lounging from 3 to 10 p.m. A smash burger, piña colada and other menu items are also available from the new Magdalena Bar. Daily passes cost $40.

To purchase a weekday pass, go to hotelmagdalena.com.

Carpenter Hotel

Where: 400 Josephine St.

Sit back and enjoy the summer sun at the Carpenter Hotel pool, where guests will find a food menu at Carpenters Hall and snacks and drinks from the new Carpenter Coffee Bar. Passes cost $25 and are available in four-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Reservations are required: resy.com.

Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown

Where: 604 W. Sixth St.

Along with the skyline view, Canopy by Hilton's pool area has lounge chairs, private cabanas and food and drink options for guests. Day passes start at $50. Cabanas are available for up to six guests for $250. For more information and to order online, go to resortpass.com.

Camp Lucy

Where: 4201 Creek Road in Dripping Springs

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, this luxury resort is offering day passes for guests 21 and older. Swimmers and sunbathers will be able to relax by the pool and enjoy cocktails and food from Tillie's Restaurant. Passes are $75, but you get that much worth of food and beverage credit at restaurant Tillie's. For more information and to grab a pass, go to: opentable.com.

Hotel Granduca Austin

Where: 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy

This hotel describes itself as a "little corner of Italy." The courtyard and pool area are filled with lounge seating, a hot tub, cabanas and wine for guests to relax under the Texas sun. Day passes start at $75 for adults, $50 for children and free for infants. Cabanas for a max of four people are also available for $250. To reserve a spot poolside, go to resortpass.com.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

Where: 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road in Cedar Creek

Set over 400 acres along the banks of the Colorado River, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa has a full-fledged water park with a lazy river, waterslide and beach area. Adult guests can also unwind at the resort's adults-only pool for the day. Passes for the park start at $50 for adults and children, and they are free for infants. Prices can go up to $75 based on day and demand. For passes, go to resortpass.com.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Where: 8212 Barton Club Drive

Food and beverages are available at the poolside restaurant Nopales, with dishes like grilled skirt steak tacos. Day passes start at $75 for adults and children, and it is free for infants. Cabanas for up to six people are also available starting at $300. To book, go to resortpass.com.

AC Hotel Austin Hill Country

Where: 7415 Southwest Parkway, Unit 8

Take a dive inside AC Hotel Austin Hill Country's outdoor pool and be welcomed with towel service, WiFi and grab-and-go food and drinks from the AC store lobby market. Day passes start at $20 for adults and children. Prices may be higher depending on the day and demand. For more information and to buy a day pass, visit resortpass.com.