Where to find Austin hotel pools with day passes this summer, including rooftop decks

Earl Hopkins
Austin 360

Yep, it's time to soak in this Texas sun.

Now that the smoldering summer heat that lifelong residents have grown up with (and transplants like me are nervously anticipating) is here, it's time to pull out your swimsuits to kick back poolside under some shade, with a fruity cocktail in hand.

Lucky for us, Austin is home to plenty of hotels that open their pools to the public for a fee. If you're looking to lay back in a lounge chair or dive into a lagoon overlooking the city's skyline, we have a few places for you to explore. 

Fairmont Hotel Austin's pool area futures lounge chairs, a flatscreen TV and food and beverage service.

Fairmont Hotel Austin

Where: 101 Red River St.

Enjoy an open-area concept that places you in the heart of downtown Austin. From Monday-Thursday, non-guests can watch TV or order food and drinks poolside. Day passes are $40 for adults, $25 for children and free for infants. For more information and to reserve a pass, go to resortpass.com.

Overlooking Lady Bird Lake and the Congress Avenue Bridge, the Line Hotel has a heated saltwater infinity pool.

The Line Austin

Where: 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Overlooking Lady Bird Lake and the Congress Avenue Bridge, the Line houses a heated saltwater infinity pool. Poolside cocktails and tacos are available for pickup at Veracruz All Natural. Day passes start at $40 for adults, $25 for children and free for infants, and half-day passes are $40 for adults and children and free for infants. The price of passes can go up to $60, depending on day and demand. Reserve a day pass at resortpass.com.

The Pool Bar at the East Austin Hotel is open-air but still covered, with wood, leather and other design accents that might remind you of an island resort.

East Austin Hotel

Where: 1108 E. Sixth St.

On the way to the pool, check out the area's bustling dive bars, trendy food spots and specialty stores. Day passes start at $40 and can be reserved for up to four hours. Along with online reservations, walk-ins are welcome depending on availability. To reserve a spot, go to resy.com

Hotel Ella is a four-star hotel known for its antique-filled halls and boutique style.

Hotel Ella

Where: 1900 Rio Grande St.

The four-star hotel, known for its antique-filled halls and boutique style, is opening its pool to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Each pool pass is $35 and includes parking and one Ranch Rider or nonalcoholic drink. Tickets are available at exploretock.com.

This summer, you can take a dip in Austin Motel's kidney-shaped pool.

Austin Motel

Where: 1220 S. Congress Ave. 

Through October, Austin Motel's kidney-shaped pool welcomes guests looking to savor all that summer has to offer. Pool passes are available for three-hour blocks. Passes are $25 Monday-Sunday and $45 Friday-Sunday. Kids 5 and younger are free, and adult night-swim passes are available for 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are required: resy.com

South Congress Hotel's pool and lounge area is available to the public with the purchase of $30 day passes.

South Congress Hotel

Where: 1603 S. Congress Ave.

Enjoy poolside snacks and drinks from Café No Sé and a view of one of Austin's most popular districts. Day passes are $30 and can be found at exploretock.com

The Westin Austin Downtown is home to the Azul Rooftop Pool.

The Westin Austin Downtown

Where: 310 E. Fifth St.

The Azul Rooftop Pool, located at the top of the Westin Austin Downtown, is a modern deck with an Instagram-worthy view of the city's high-rises. Access is open for people 21 and up only. Day passes start at $50 Monday-Thursday. Daybeds and cabanas are also available for rental, ranging from $300 Monday-Thursday with a $100 food and beverage minimum to $500 Friday-Sunday with a $200 food and beverage minimum. Reserve your pass at resortpass.com.

Explore outdoor luxury on the fifth floor of the JW Marriott Austin, which is home to a pool with views of Lady Bird Lake and the Capitol.

JW Marriott Austin

Where: 110 E. Second St. 

The hotel's heated pool – which contains an outline of the Lone Star State — is complemented by free Wi-Fi; a view of the Capitol and Lady Bird Lake; and craft cocktails at the lounge area bar. Day passes are $40. Daybeds and cabanas are also available. To book, go to resortpass.com.

The pool of the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is surrounded by a fireplace, lounge chairs and drinks and beverages from Geraldine's.

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

Where: 605 Davis St.

The hotel's pool is surrounded by luxury lounge chairs, a fireplace, cabanas and other swimmers and sunbathers ready to join you poolside with a cocktail from Geraldine’s. Day passes are $38 for adults, $15 for children and free for infants. Cabanas are also available for $150-$600. Get a pass at resortpass.com

You can visit the pool at the W Austin with a guest pass Sunday-Friday.

W Austin

Where: 200 Lavaca St.

Make a splash at W Austin's WET Deck. The outdoor space is full of cabanas and lounge chairs and has a tropical island aesthetic. It is open Sunday-Friday for visitors.  Day passes are $10 during the week and $30 on the weekends. Children over 12 require a day pass, but those 11 years old and younger are free. Reservations can be made at wetdeckatx.com.

Daily pool passes at Hotel Magdalena must be reserved in advance and are subject to availability.

Hotel Magdalena

Where: 1101 Music Lane

Join the Hotel Magdalena Sunbathers Society for weekday lounging from 3 to 10 p.m. A smash burger, piña colada and other menu items are also available from the new Magdalena Bar. Daily passes cost $40.

Enjoy a piña colada from the new Magdalena Bar on a lounge chair.

To purchase a weekday pass, go to hotelmagdalena.com

The Carpenter Hotel pool is open to non-hotel guests Monday-Thursday.

Carpenter Hotel

Where: 400 Josephine St. 

Sit back and enjoy the summer sun at the Carpenter Hotel pool, where guests will find a food menu at Carpenters Hall and snacks and drinks from the new Carpenter Coffee Bar. Passes cost $25 and are available in four-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Reservations are required: resy.com.

Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown 

Where: 604 W. Sixth St. 

Along with the skyline view, Canopy by Hilton's pool area has lounge chairs, private cabanas and food and drink options for guests. Day passes start at $50. Cabanas are available for up to six guests for $250. For more information and to order online, go to resortpass.com.

Hungry? Your day pass fee to Camp Lucy's pool comes with food and beverage credit.

Camp Lucy

Where: 4201 Creek Road in Dripping Springs

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, this luxury resort is offering day passes for guests 21 and older. Swimmers and sunbathers will be able to relax by the pool and enjoy cocktails and food from Tillie's Restaurant. Passes are $75, but you get that much worth of food and beverage credit at restaurant Tillie's. For more information and to grab a pass, go to: opentable.com.

The courtyard and pool area of Hotel Granduca Austin are filled with lounge seating, a hot tub, cabanas and wine for guests to relax under the Texas sun.

Hotel Granduca Austin

Where: 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy

This hotel describes itself as a "little corner of Italy." The courtyard and pool area are filled with lounge seating, a hot tub, cabanas and wine for guests to relax under the Texas sun. Day passes start at $75 for adults, $50 for children and free for infants. Cabanas for a max of four people are also available for $250. To reserve a spot poolside, go to resortpass.com.

Set over 400 acres along the banks of the Colorado River, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa has a water park and an adults-only pool.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

Where: 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road in Cedar Creek

Set over 400 acres along the banks of the Colorado River, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa has a full-fledged water park with a lazy river, waterslide and beach area. Adult guests can also unwind at the resort's adults-only pool for the day. Passes for the park start at $50 for adults and children, and they are free for infants. Prices can go up to $75 based on day and demand. For passes, go to resortpass.com. 

Escape the Texas heat with a dive inside the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa pool.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Where: 8212 Barton Club Drive

Food and beverages are available at the poolside restaurant Nopales, with dishes like grilled skirt steak tacos. Day passes start at $75 for adults and children, and it is free for infants. Cabanas for up to six people are also available starting at $300. To book, go to resortpass.com

AC Hotel Austin Hill Country's outdoor pool is open this summer for those with guest passes.

AC Hotel Austin Hill Country

Where: 7415 Southwest Parkway, Unit 8

Take a dive inside AC Hotel Austin Hill Country's outdoor pool and be welcomed with towel service, WiFi and grab-and-go food and drinks from the AC store lobby market. Day passes start at $20 for adults and children. Prices may be higher depending on the day and demand. For more information and to buy a day pass, visit resortpass.com. 