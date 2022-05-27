Keep your eyes peeled: The art of Banksy is coming to a secret Austin location this summer

The work of anonymous street artist Banksy will be on display for a new immersive art exhibition, Banksyland, at a still-secret downtown Austin location.

More than 80 of the England-based artists' "original and studio pieces, salvaged street artworks and never-before-seen installations" will be at the center of a 20-city international touring exhibit running July 22-24, according to the Banksyland website.

The location won't be revealed to ticketholders until two weeks before the exhibit's opening. At this point, the only clue is an Austin ZIP code, 78712, listed on the event website, which may point to a venue on the University of Texas campus. Keep your eyes peeled, Austin.

The exhibit, produced by the international experimental arts collective One Thousand Ways, is also taking place June 24-July 4 in Dallas and Aug. 12-14 in Houston. The Statesman contacted One Thousand Ways several times for more information and has not received a response.

Tickets are $22-$59. Children 6 and under are free and no ticket is required.

Entry is available for multiple one-hour time slots starting at noon during the three-day exhibition. Visitors are required to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled entry time.

For tickets, go to banksyland.com.