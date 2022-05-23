Where to swim in Austin pools and Central Texas swimming holes this summer

Temperatures are rising, and you know what that means. It's time to break out the swim gear and get your bod in some water.

We've rounded up public pools and swimming holes in Austin and the Central Texas area. It's not all of them, but these should definitely be enough to keep you occupied this summer.

But be aware. A slew of Austin's public pools are currently closed, as they open seasonally; five are open year-round: Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springwoods pools.

In early May, Austin Parks and Recreation's aquatic team had 185 lifeguards on staff. The team needs 750 lifeguards to fully operate its pools for the summer, said Kanya Lyons, a Parks and Recreation spokeswoman. As of Saturday, 207 lifeguards were ready to start work, according to Aquatic Supervisor Aaron Levine.

Because of the lifeguard shortage, community pools will have tiered openings during the summer. The first pools to open starting June 6 will be:

Balcones, 12017 Amherst Drive

Dick Nichols, 8011 Beckett Road

Dove Springs, 5801 Ainez Drive

Garrison, 6001 Menchaca Road

Govalle, 5200 Bolm Road

Montopolis, 1200 Montopolis Drive

Northwest, 7000 Ardath St.

Rosewood, 2300 Rosewood Ave.

Shipe, 4400 Avenue G

Westenfield, 2000 Enfield Road

The following Austin pools are currently closed, with opening dates not announced:

Brentwood, 6710 Arroyo Seco

Canyon Vista, 8455 Spicewood Springs Road

Civitan, 513 Vargas Road

Dittmar, 1009 W Dittmar Drive

Dottie Jordan, 2803 Loyola Lane

Gillis, 2410 Durwood Ave.

Givens, 3811 E. 12th St.

Kennemer, 200 Dawson Road

Mabel Davis, 3427 Parker Lane

Martin,1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Drive

Metz, 2309 Canterbury St.

Murchison, 7022 Hart Lane

Parque Zaragoza, 2611 Webberville Road

Patterson, 4200 Brookview Drive

Ramsey, 4201 Burnet Road

Reed, 2614 Pecos St.

Stacy Wading, 1401 Sunset Lane

Walnut Creek, 12138 N Lamar Blvd.

West Austin, 1317 W. 10th St.

Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Garrison, Mabel Davis, Northwest, Springwoods and Walnut Creek pools all require an entry fee. Fees start at $2 and can go up to $9.

News and updates about city pools, including how the lifeguard shortage is affecting openings and hours, can be found online at austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN SWIMMING POOLS

2131 William Barton Drive

You know it, you love it, we love it. Barton Springs Pool is an Austin must for visitors and residents alike. The water is always cold, and there's plenty of lounging room on the grass for tanning, napping, reading and chatting. Bring your water, but not your outside food. More information can be found at austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool, where you also can keep up with the latest hours, which have been affected by the lifeguard shortage.

401 Deep Eddy Ave.

This one's a gem, and not just because it's right next to Deep Eddy Cabaret and Pool Burger. The water is cool and the grassy space is shaded. We could spend the whole day here, jumping in for a minute or two and then getting out to dry off on the grass.

Deep Eddy is closed on the first Tuesday of each month. The lap lanes at the pool are open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information: austintexas.gov/department/deep-eddy-pool.

700 East Live Oak St.

Check out this neighborhood family-friendly spot for a nice, chill day. It has lap lanes and trees for shade and, best of all, it's free. More information: austintexas.gov/department/big-stacy-pool.

1800 East 51st St.

If you've been itching for a thrill but you don't feel like driving to a waterpark, we suggest Bartholomew Pool. It has water slides, as well as a wading pool and a lap pool. The parking lot next to the pool is nice and big, and the park comes with outdoor showers. More information: austintexas.gov/department/bartholomew-pool.

13320 Lyndhurst St.

Springwoods Pool is another spot with a water slide, thank goodness. It has lap lanes, too. Bring your goggles and floaties. More information: austintexas.gov/department/springwoods-pool.

Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park

614 Commons Ford Ranch

Your day in the sun at Commons Ford comes with a lot of history. The area was originally occupied by Native Americans from the Comanche and Tonkawa tribes before white settlers moved in. In the 1890s, a spring north of the park was a popular tourist attraction, where steamer ships would visit daily. The water was thought to be medicinal. (We're pretty sure that's still true today, though we don't have concrete proof.) The land was then privatized in the early 20th century, and a working cattle ranch began operating on the property. In 1983, the land was sold to the city. The Resaca Ranch and other buildings can still be found at the park today.

You can learn more about Commons Ford at austintexas.gov/department/commons-ford-ranch.

Emma Long Metropolitan Park

1600 City Park Road

There's much to love about Emma Long Park. You can lay out right next to the water in soft grass. The park was called City Park and was renamed for Emma Long in 1984. Long was an Austin City Council member starting in 1948. She reactivated the Parks Board and was the first woman to serve as mayor pro tem in 1967.

The park is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information: austintexas.gov/department/emma-long-metropolitan-park.

SWIMMING HOLES AND TUBING IN CENTRAL TEXAS

Bring cash for county park entry fees, which start at $5 and can go up to $7. Never jump into a swimming hole or other body of water before testing the depth, even if you've jumped into it in previous years.

Hamilton Pool Preserve is closed to swimming

Well, y'all. Hamilton Pool, truly a crown jewel of the Hill Country, is closed for the foreseeable future as rocks have been falling in and around the pool, Travis County officials said.

The county is working with geologists on the issue. The trail under the cliff that hangs over the pool is also closed.

"We do not expect to allow swimming this spring or summer," officials said.

7144 Comanche Trail

You can scuba dive just 30 minutes from downtown Austin at Bob Wentz Park, according to Travis County officials. It has a rocky shoreline, grills, sand volleyball courts, showers, covered picnic tables and more. The park is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/bob-wentz.

7000 Comanche Trail

Clothes are optional at this spot. Yes, you read that right. Something to keep in mind: You may need more sunscreen than usual if you plan to take a dip in the nude. The park is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the park, which sits on Lake Travis, at parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/hippie-hollow.

2805 Pace Bend Road North in Spicewood

Pace Bend Park has more than 9 miles of shoreline along Lake Travis. It has rocky coves and limestone cliffs, and according to Travis County officials, it's one of the most popular areas in the Highland Lakes region. The park is open every day from sunrise to civil twilight. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/pace-bend.

9500 Lime Creek Road in Leander

Take some time off to relax at Sandy Creek Park, which is in one of the quieter coves at Lake Travis. You can swim, camp and look for birds, like the endangered Golden-cheeked warbler. The park is open from sunrise to 8 p.m. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/sandy-creek

Tom Hughes Park

12714 Hughes Park Road

You'll feel transported to a far-off coast at Tom Hughes. Be ready to hike and climb down rocks to get to the water's edge. The water is sparkling, and the lounging spots are aplenty — just pick a rock. The park is open every day through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to civil twilight. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/tom-hughes.

Mansfield Dam Park

4370 Mansfield Dam Park Road

Are you looking for an easy day? Perhaps one that does not require a hike? Head to Mansfield Dam Park. The water, at least the last time we went, was the perfect, perfect temperature — not too warm and not too cold. It's also easy to park at Mansfield Dam. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/mansfield-dam.

Arkansas Bend Park

16900 Cherry Lane in Lago Vista

This park is on the north shore of Lake Travis near Lago Vista. Take a swim and then use one of the park's shaded picnic tables to eat lunch. The park is open every day from sunrise to civil twilight. More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/arkansas-bend.

Fritz Hughes Park

3100 Fritz Hughes Park Road

Head to Fritz Hughes for a relaxing day, we say. It is below Mansfield Dam on Lake Austin and has wooded and grassy areas for picnicking, fishing and basketball.

"Because of the narrow width of Lake Austin in this area, Fritz Hughes Park preserves much of the feel of the original steep-sloped Colorado River bottoms," Travis County officials said.

More information: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/fritz-hughes.

McKinney Falls State Park

5808 McKinney Falls Parkway

Take a hike and then take a dip at McKinney Falls State Park. You can swim in Onion Creek at the park. The park entrance fees are $6 per adult and free for kids 12 and younger. Park officials suggest making a reservation online so you can get a spot. More information: tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mckinney-falls.

San Marcos River

401 East Hopkins St. in San Marcos

If you're looking for clear water, rapids, endangered wild rice and tubing, you should head south to San Marcos to visit the river. Bring your own tube or rent one from Lion's Club Tube Rental. A float from Sewell Park to Rio Vista Park, where a shuttle will pick you up to take you back to the start, is about an hour long. If you don't feel like tubing, you can park your towel at Sewell Park or Rio Vista Park for lounging and quick dips. More information: sanmarcostx.gov/3420/San-Marcos-River.

New Braunfels

You could probably close your eyes in New Braunfels, point from any area and find a spot to swim or tube. You can float on the Comal River or the Guadalupe River, or both if you're fancy. The city has lots of parks and plenty of tubing outfitters to choose from.

More information on the Comal River: nbtexas.org/2579/Comal-River-Info.

More information on the Guadalupe River: nbtexas.org/2580/Guadalupe-River-Info.

Krause Springs

424 Co. Road 404 in Spicewood

Up for a drive? Head out to Spicewood to visit Krause Springs. The area has 32 springs, which feed into a man-made pool for you to enjoy. Go for the day or stay and camp on site. More information: laketravis.com/lake-travis/krause-springs.

Blue Hole Regional Park

100 Blue Hole Lane in Wimberley

Blue Hole is a spring-fed swimming spot along Cypress Creek in Wimberley. Cypress trees surround the area, making for some nice shade on the grassy lawn. Blue Hole also has rope swings! The park is open for swimming next month and requires a reservation. More information: cityofwimberley.com/202/Blue-Hole-Regional-Park.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area

1699 Mt. Sharp Road in Wimberley

We're sure you've at least seen a photo of Jacob's Well. You know it — it's a hole of beautiful blue water in Wimberly. A cliff sits above the well, and trails surround the area. You have to make a reservation online if you want to swim at Jacob's Well. If you want to skip the swim, you don't need a reservation for hiking. More information: hayscountytx.com/departments/hays-county-parks-recreation/jacobs-well-natural-area.