Black Art WKND in Austin returns with larger lineup of curators, contemporary artists

A year after its successful launch, Black Art WKND returns this June for a bigger and Blacker artistic experience.

With the theme "All Kinds of Black," more than 40 contemporary and urban artists will showcase their creative worksJune 10-12 at East Austin's Distribution Hall.

Steven Hatchett, co-founder of _OFCOLOR, the arts and event organization producing the event, said next month's Black Art WKND will be a step up in attendance, with 800-1,000 guests expected this year after nearly 450 in 2021. There will also be more displays representative of the Black experience and different genres – fashion, beauty, antiquity, digital spaces and more.

"We're trying to build on that legacy that came before us by offering a space for artists to showcase their art and allow the community to be a part of that experience," Hatchett said.

The three-day exhibition will also feature live music, interactive installations, a brunch and the presence of local artists and curators including Moyo, Richard Samuel, DeLoné Osby, Tumi Adeleye and Cindy Elizabeth.

Creative director Chris Tobar said these elements will make for a moment of cultural reflection and give attendees insight into the importance of Black expression in Austin and beyond.

“We provide a prominent platform for local curators and artists to express the history and future of culture through our Black art exhibit,” said Tobar, who also works as the exhibit curator. “Not only are these expressions of what Black culture looks like in Austin, but we are educating the community as to what Black art looks like from all around the world.”

If you go: Black Art WKND

When: June 10-12

Where: Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth St.

Schedule: Exhibit viewings, live music, food trucks and other dining vendors, a brunch and concert performance. For detailed list of events and schedule, go to eventbrite.com.

Cost: Tickets are $35-100 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Information: www.ofcolor.org/blackartwknd