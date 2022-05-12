Where to get spooky Friday the 13th tattoos in Austin

Something inky this way comes. On Friday the 13th, many tattoo shops have flash sheets filled with spooky designs that customers can choose from for a special price. (Don't ask for alterations. Trust us.)

Need a bat, or a ghost, or maybe a lil' skeleton on your arm? Here are some Austin-area tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th specials for 2022.

512 Tattoo

The shop will have $60-$150 flash specials on a first come, first served basis. Check the shop's social accounts for design previews.

(13233 Pond Springs Road, Suite 325; instagram.com/512tattoo)

All Saints Tattoo

The shop has 600 designs available, which you can see on their social accounts. Costs are $31 plus $9 tip for black outline only; $40 plus $10 tip for black outline and black shading only; and $50 plus $10 for black outline, black shading and one color (red, blue, yellow or green). Only arm and leg tattoos will be available. Cash only; first come first served.

(514 E. Sixth St.; allsaintstattoo.com/friday-the-13th)

Austin Tattoo Co.

So, this shop is all booked up, but they say to check their Instagram story for slots that open due to cancellation. If you do get in, they're offering 50 designs to choose from for a $60 tattoo. Arms and legs only, and tattoos have to be black and grey or black and red. All tattoos contain the number 13.

(5241 N. Lamar Blvd.; austintattoocompany.com/events)

Black Dagger Tattoo

The shop will be playing "Tattoo Plinko" on Friday the 13th: $160 to play your luck, according to an Instagram post. They'll also offer some designs from a South by Southwest event earlier this year for $80. First come, first served from noon to 8 p.m.. Arms and legs only.

(1223 Rosewood Ave.; instagram.com/blackdaggertattooatx)

Buzz Buzz Tattoo

See the designs on Instagram. Ink costs $13 plus $7 tip, cash only. Arms and legs only, too. Contact laridawn.tattoos@gmail.com or 737-242-0566 for a spot.

(11525 Menchaca Road, Suite 101; instagram.com/buzzbuzztattoo)

Eastend Tattoo

The shop will be tattooing from noon to 2 a.m., first come, first served. See sneak peeks of the design on their social media.

(807 E. Fourth St.; instagram.com/eastendtattoo)

Iron Rite Tattoo

See the designs from the shop's different artists on Instagram. They'll cost $130, cash only. Arms and legs only. Inks starts flowing at noon; first come, first served.

(40120 Industrial Park Circle; instagram.com/ironritetattoosouth)

Pride and Joy Tattoo

Get one of their Friday the 13th designs as an approximately 4-square-inch tattoo in black and grey or color. Arms and legs only. Flash sale tattoos are $130, and they're open from noon to 8 p.m.

(160 W. Slaughter Lane, Unit 200; instagram.com/prideandjoytattoo)

Savage Tattoos

Doors open at 10 a.m., and they'll cut off when they get too busy. First come, first served. Special Friday the 13th tattoos will cost $20 for black and gray or $30 for color. Cash only, and the shop has some restrictions on tattoo location on the body.

(3407 Wells Branch Parkway, Suite 850; instagram.com/savage.tattoo.co)

Sphynx Tattoo

From 2 p.m. until closed, the shop will have special flash designs available for #1, $80 and $113. Check out the spooky designs on their Instagram. First come, first served, though the shop says you can contact their artists to secure a spot.

(301 Chicon St.; instagram.com/sphynx_tattoo.studio)