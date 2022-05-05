'More than four walls.' Demolition moves ahead for Austin LGBTQ bar the Iron Bear

It's still uncertain whether three LGBTQ-friendly nightclubs at West Fourth and Colorado streets will be demolished to make way for a high-rise, after the Historic Landmark Commission on Wednesday night pushed a key decision following more than an hour of emotional pleas from the queer community to save the buildings.

But later at the same meeting in Austin City Hall, a proposal to tear down another gay bar in the Warehouse District moved forward.

"If Austin is to be a safe haven, it cannot demolish our queer spaces," said Oliver Hoffman, a native Austinite in opposition to the West Fourth Street project.

The commission voted unanimously — and to applause in the chamber — to initiate historic zoning for 201-213 W. Fourth St. That's not a final recommendation to designate the sites as historic, though, and commissioners directed staff to do further research before the next meeting of the group. The group of buildings is home to Coconut Club, Neon Grotto and Oilcan Harry’s, which is the oldest operating LGBTQ bar in town.

The proposed demolition would make room for an approximately 40-story mixed-use tower developed by Houston-based Hanover Company. City staff had recommended releasing the permit, citing the “applicant’s commitment to reconstruct the building façade.”

Only Oilcan Harry’s would move back into the ground floor of the tower, with subsidized rent and 25-year lease, according to the bar and the developer. Owners of all three bars told the Statesman last month that they are not fighting the demolition.

"Oilcan Harry's will not be able to stay on Fourth if the building is deemed historic," Scott Neal, managing member for the bar, said Wednesday at the meeting. He urged the commission not to let good intentions lead to the bar closing its doors, citing ongoing affordability concerns.

Eighteen people spoke in opposition of West Fourth Street demolition. Many decried the continued displacement of local businesses to high-dollar redevelopment, while most cited the neighborhood as a lifeline for the LGBTQ community with decades of history.

"Façades are not buildings," said demolition opponent Titus Parkes, criticizing developers' assertion that the project would maintain the district's existing character. "These buildings are about the insides, as well."

"We have the opportunity to make development and history work together," said Michelle Rogerson Lynch, speaking on behalf of the demolition applicants. She cautioned that historic preservation actions would not guarantee that LGBTQ businesses would remain in those spaces long-term.

The property now occupied by the three bars dates back almost a century. The Oilcan Harry’s location at 211 W. Fourth St. housed a beer distributor, a Lower Colorado River Authority office and a tire shop before the LGBTQ bar opened in 1990. Several businesses have operated across 201-209 W. Fourth St., including Jim’s Café in the 1930 and '40s and the Rainbo Baking Company Warehouse.

The space at 213 W. Fourth St., most recently occupied by the shuttered bar Seller’s, lived past lives as a bus garage, a Venetian blinds manufacturer and a decorations manufacturing firm known for its flocked Christmas trees. Previous bars in the space included Kansas, Boyz Cellar and Qua.

The matter will return before the commission on June 1.

"There are some very special places that make Austin what it is," said Commissioner Kevin Koch, who motioned to initiate historic zoning on the basis of architecture and community value. "This is one."

The scene was reminiscent of the commission's March meeting, when historic zoning was initiated for 301 W. Sixth St., currently home to the Iron Bear. Opponents of that demolition proposal also had given stirring testimony about its importance to the LGBTQ community. The building dates to 1919 and had once been home to an ice cream factory.

But on Wednesday evening, that momentum appeared to evaporate. A supermajority of nine commissioners was needed to recommend historic zoning for the property, and only eight were present. No one spoke in opposition to the demolition. The commission voted to release the permit.

Benny Beshear, owner of the Iron Bear, sent a letter to the commission before the meeting, saying that he opposed historic zoning and supported the owner’s permit for demolition.

“Unfortunately, this individual demolition permit has been caught up in a larger discussion of Austin and where and how the city can maintain its growth without destroying current gay safe spaces and what the city’s plans are when it comes to providing an area for those safe spaces,” Beshear wrote.

Beshear added that the bar’s landlords have been transparent throughout their tenancy. The building owners have offered to help in the search for a new location, he said.

“The Iron Bear is more than four walls,” Beshear wrote.

After commissioners voted to release the demolition permit, Koch painted a grim picture for Austin's Warehouse District. He said that nine of the remaining 14 warehouses in the district were on Wednesday night's agenda, and "all could be lost."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.