5 things about Texas wildflowers, Lady Bird Johnson and getting that great bluebonnet shot

This time of year, Central Texans naturally turn their minds and senses to native wildflowers — bluebonnets, pink evening primroses, Mexican blankets, lemon mint and more — that bloom in fields, yards and roadside berms. Inextricably paired with those thoughts are gentle, sunny memories of the late Lady Bird Johnson, our first environmentalist first lady, who encouraged the proliferation of indigenous flowers.

Here are five things to remember about Johnson and Texas wildflowers:

1. Johnson actively encouraged the spread of wildflowers along Texas roads.

She did that in part by rewarding highway department engineers for integrating sustainable landscaping into their road designs. For years, she hosted a big barbecue at the LBJ Ranch for the winning designers.

2. She first opened the wildflower center in East Austin.

With the help of some celebrated friends, such as actress Helen Hayes, along with hundreds of less famous volunteers, Johnson opened what would become the Lady Bird Johnson National Wildflower Center in East Austin, not far from what is now the site for Tesla's Gigafactory. The alluvial soil there was rich, but the center moved to a site with Hill Country scenery in southwest Austin, where abundant wildflower meadows now share the landscape with tree-shaded trails, natural playgrounds, nature-themed exhibits and demos on sustainable gardening.

3. The Statesman helped raise money for wildflowers in her honor.

After Johnson's death in 2007, this newspaper raised $150,000 during its five-year "Lady Bird's Legacy" project. The money went for wildflower seeds that were distributed to schoolchildren and to the highway department, in some cases to seed particular areas dedicated to the memory of loved ones. Many of those plants have since propagated through natural processes, while others sadly were plowed under during road expansions.

4. Wildflower fans need to be cautious.

Johnson was often photographed in fields of Texas wildflowers, yet she would be the first to warn newcomers to first beware of snakes, livestock, barbed plants and fire ants. Don't trespass on private property and, if snapping the family on the side of the road — never a major highway — pull far off the shoulder onto flat, dry, solid ground.

5. And where you can usually find wildflowers.

She would also send you to places that predictably burst into color every spring, at least when weather threats such as droughts, storms or freezes don't interfere. That usually reliable list might include the Texas Hill Country Wine and Wildflower Trail, Willow City Loop, Wildseed Farms, Highland Lakes Bluebonnet Trail, state parks, the Hill Country towns of Burnet and Llano, as well as the Lady Bird Johnson National Wildflower Center.