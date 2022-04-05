See authors Sarah Bird and Jonathan Van Ness for free at Austin Central Library

There's a reason that the Austin Central Public Library lobby opened in 2017 with a welcoming hologram of author Sarah Bird.

She is that beloved by Austin readers.

One can expect standing-room only crowds for her book chat on April 14 about her latest novel, "Last Dance at the Starlight Pier."

Set in Galveston during the Great Depression, the story focuses on one woman, but it encompasses the historical pageantry of its day. The main event is a dance marathon, one of those novelty fads that seem hard to understand in retrospect.

Couples dance until they dropped. The last couple standing wins. A perfect metaphor for desperate times.

The speaking engagement is a function of the Library Foundation, which supports programs at all the city's libraries. In this case, Bird's book will be for sale at the event and Bird will be available to sign your copy.

Bird will be followed by new Austinite Jonathan Van Ness at 7 p.m. April 16.

Known primarily from the Netflix reboot of "Queer Eye," Van Ness is a hair stylist who has become a wildly popular podcaster, entertainer, writer and comedian.

His new book is a "candid and curious" look at various timely topics through a collection of essays.

JVN, who decided to stay in Austin after "Queer Eye" was based here, will be available to sign copies sold by BookPeople.

Both events are free to attend.

If you go

Where: Austin Central Public Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Info and tickets: austinlibrary.org