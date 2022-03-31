What you need to know about Austin's kite festival happening this weekend at Zilker Park

Central Texans know not to count on the weather, but right now the forecast for Sunday, 84 and mostly sunny, looks gorgeous for the ABC Kite Fest in Zilker Park.

Festgoers can be spectators only — there will be plenty to see in the skies — or bring their own kites for the contest and showcase. Register your kites from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the contest and showcase tent if you want to do more than watch.

What to know about the Kite Fest contest at Zilker Park

The contest includes categories for "the fastest, strongest and weirdest kites," according to the event's website, and starts at 1 p.m. along with the showcase. Kids and adults can compete in separate divisions for titles such as steadiest kite, largest kite, smallest kite and strongest pulling kite. They also want to award the oldest and the youngest kite-fliers out there.

What else is there to do at Austin's kite fest?

It's not just about the skies. The event, which was founded in 1929 by the Exchange Club of Austin, includes a mini music fest for kids, a pet-friendly area, a VIP area and a kids area with a mix of free and paid activities, such as bounce houses, a climbing wall and face painting. Food will be on sale at the park.

The fest is free to attend.

How to get to the Zilker Park kite fest

Barton Springs Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The fest offers these ideas for getting there:

Purchase parking in advance at one of the lots around Zilker Park. Do that on the fest's website, abckitefest.org, where you can also read more about where to exit to get there and how to access free ADA parking. Bicycle parking will be available onsite. Also on the website are details about additional parking lots around the fest.

Don't drive if you can avoid it. Kids 18 and younger can ride Cap Metro for free anytime, and fest-goers 18 and older can sign up for a free digital day pass to get to and from the event on Sunday. There's a form for that on the fest website, too, and you can plan your route at capmetro.org.

One more option is to take the hike-and-bike trail. Get a downloadable map of the 10-mile trail at thetrailfoundation.org/explore/butler-trail-maps.