It's the last weekend for Container Bar and Bungalow on Rainey Street

Container Bar, the bar made of shipping containers that's been a longtime fixture in the Rainey Street entertainment scene, is hosting a final-day-in-business party this weekend.

The bar is being razed to make room for a 55-story condo building. As the Statesman reported in August, Bridget Dunlap, who owns the Container Bar as well as nearby Clive Bar and Lustre Pearl, will develop an entertainment venue in the basement of the new building.

"Container Bar had a good run, but I'm excited for what's next," Dunlap told the Statesman. "This next concept will fill a niche that Austin is missing in the music/hospitality scene, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to stay in our spot."

Container Bar will open at noon Sunday for its last day party, which will include free breakfast tacos, a free silent disco, drink specials, go-go dancers and DJs all day, according to the bar's Instagram page.

Bungalow, which is next door to Container Bar, also posted on their Instagram account that Sunday will be the bar's last day. It will open at noon and bottle service will be available.